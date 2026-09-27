Love bubble tea? Try this creamy pomegranate sago dessert with litchi popping boba recipe at home

Cafe hopping gets even more tempting with new menu additions every season, from vibrant ube drinks and creamy matcha lattes to fruity bubble teas. But it is not always possible to go cafe hopping. What you could do is make a refreshing dessert at home with the same fruitiness, creaminess, and boba that bursts in your mouth.

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Chef Saloni Kukreja shared a recipe for a refreshing dessert that combines chewy sabudana, creamy coconut milk, and juicy pomegranate with litchi popping boba. If fruity bubble teas are your go-to cafe order, what if you could bring some of that flavour to a homemade dessert? Her chilled pomegranate sago is a perfect refreshing treat. Here's how to make this drink at home:

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients: Sabudana/sago - ½ cup

Coconut jelly - ¼ cup

Condensed milk - 3 tbsp

Coconut milk - ½ cup

Tender coconut pieces - ¼ cup

Litchi popping boba - ¼ cup

Pomegranate kernels - 1 cup

Ice cubes Method: Soak the sabudana in water for 15–20 minutes, then drain and keep aside.

Bring a pot of water to a boil and add the soaked sabudana.

Boil for 4–5 minutes or until the pearls turn translucent.

Drain the cooked sabudana and allow it to cool slightly.

In a mixing bowl, combine the boiled sabudana, coconut jelly, tender coconut pieces, litchi popping boba, and pomegranate kernels.

Add condensed milk and coconut milk, followed by ice cubes.

Stir well to combine all ingredients evenly.

Serve chilled. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients: Sabudana/sago - ½ cup

Coconut jelly - ¼ cup

Condensed milk - 3 tbsp

Coconut milk - ½ cup

Tender coconut pieces - ¼ cup

Litchi popping boba - ¼ cup

Pomegranate kernels - 1 cup

Ice cubes Method: Soak the sabudana in water for 15–20 minutes, then drain and keep aside.

Bring a pot of water to a boil and add the soaked sabudana.

Boil for 4–5 minutes or until the pearls turn translucent.

Drain the cooked sabudana and allow it to cool slightly.

In a mixing bowl, combine the boiled sabudana, coconut jelly, tender coconut pieces, litchi popping boba, and pomegranate kernels.

Add condensed milk and coconut milk, followed by ice cubes.

Stir well to combine all ingredients evenly.

Serve chilled. {{/usCountry}}

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In the end, make sure you serve the desserts in clear bowls or glasses so the presentation looks colourful, as the bright pomegranate kernels stand out against the creamy coconut milk. Add some popping boba for the topping, and add them just before serving. You can make this recipe on the weekend for a gathering; it would be a perfect dessert after lunch.

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So, next time you are craving Asian treats, you can easily make them at home. The preparation time is not that long. One user in the comments suggested milk for hung curd: "Instead of milk, use hung curd (curd without water). It will be more delicious than this.” Another user recommended trying ‘shabu makha,’ a Bengali sabudana preparation, as an alternative way to enjoy sabudana.