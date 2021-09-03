Love snacking but want a healthy alternative? Try out this sabudana vada recipe

Who doesn't love to snack? In fact most Indians are self proclaimed serial snackers, whether it's wanting something crunchy and spicy with our tea, randomly chomping on biscuits or chivdas or on the off chance wishing to indulge in some healthy choices, we might even gorge on some fruits to curb our cravings before meal times, and we definitely do have some of the best snacks. In fact, we can even turn the bland tapioca pearls into a delicious, although fried, sabudana vada.

Tapioca has several health benefits as it is rich in minerals, iron and contains no saturated fats. The calcium in it is great for maintaining bone strength and also prevents the development of osteoporosis. This recipe for sabudana vada by Chef Ranveer Brar takes only 40 minutes to make but is a perfect snack no matter what time. Check it out…

Ingredients

1 cup Tapioca,

2 large Potato, boiled, grated,

1 1/2 inch Ginger, finely chopped,

4 Green chillies, finely chopped,

10-12 Curry leaves, sliced,

1/2 cup salted Peanut, crushed,

1 tsp Cumin seeds,

Salt to taste,

½ tbsp Curd,

¼ cup Coriander leaves, chopped,

A pinch of Baking soda,

Oil for Frying,

For Sweet Curd

1 cup Curd, beaten

1 ½ tbsp Sugar,

A pinch of Salt,

1 small raw Mango, peeled, grated,

For Garnish

Curd,

Red chilli powder,

Coriander sprig,

Process

For Soaking Tapioca

Firstly wash sabudana then soak it in 3/4 cup water for 6-8 hours

For Sweet Curd

In a bowl add curd, sugar, salt, grated raw mango and mix it properly.

For Vada

In a bowl add the soaked tapioca, grated potatoes, chopped ginger, green chillies, curry leaves, crushed peanuts, cumin seeds, salt to taste, curd, coriander leaves, baking soda and mix everything properly and form a dough.

Now keep oil for heat in a kadhi and on the other side make small flat balls from the dough and make in hole in the centre of it.

Fry them in medium hot oil until golden brown from both sides.

Remove on absorbent paper to remove excess oil.

Serve hot with the sweet curd.

Recipe courtesy Chef Ranveer Brar

Follow for more stories on Facebook and Twitter