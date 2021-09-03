Resurrect your inner halwai with this quick and easy gulab jamun recipe

There are some desserts that are synonymous with Indian cuisine including jalebi, rasgulla, kaju katli, laddoo, ras malai, gulab jamun to name a few, and while we all have our favourite haunts to try out these delicious treats the coronavirus pandemic has definitely left many of us wary from eating at restaurants or even ordering in and in many cases resurrected our inner chefs.

If you are one such person who loves to whip up their own treats but steer clear because they are time consuming or complicated, then this recipe for gulab jamun by Chef Ranveer Brar is perfect for you as it takes a total of 40 minutes to prepare, cook and serve, and you may never go back to ordering gulab jamun again. Check it out…

Ingredients:

For Gulab jamun

9 tbsp Milk powder

3 ½ tbsp All purpose flour

½ tbsp Semolina

3/4 tsp Baking soda

2 tbsp Curd

2 tbsp Milk

1 tsp Ghee

Ghee for deep frying the gulab jamun

For Stuffing (per serving)

½ tsp Gulkand

1 tsp Pistachios, chopped

For Sugar syrup

250 grams sugar

1 cup water

2-3 Cardamom pods, crushed

1 tbsp rose water

For Garnishing

Silver sheets / varak (optional)

Rose petals

Pistachios, sliced

Process

● In a large bowl, add milk powder, all purpose flour, semolina, baking soda, curd, milk and mix everything well.

● Make a soft dough, divide the dough into equal portion sizes and roll it like a small ball.

● They must be smooth without cracks or lines. Keep them covered.

● Heat ghee in a kadai, drop a small ball of the dough to check the temperature of the ghee once it's medium hot.

● Start frying the gulab jamun on medium flame make sure the ghee is not too hot or else the gulab jamun will brown without cooking.

● Fry the balls till light golden. Keep stirring gently so that it cooks from all the sides.

● Add them to the hot syrup. Allow them to rest at least 15-20 minutes.

For Stuffed Gulab Jamun

● Take off one ball and flatten it out with your fingers. Place some stuffing over it and close tightly. Roll again and fry until golden brown.

● Add to the hot sugar syrup and rest for at least 15-20 minutes.

For Sugar syrup

● In a saucepan, add water, sugar, cardamom pods, rose water and dissolve the sugar in water till

it gets thicken on medium flame.

● The sugar syrup should be hot.

For Garnishing

● Serve in a bowl, garnish it with silver work, rose petals and sliced pistachios.

Recipe courtesy Chef Ranveer Brar

Follow for more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON