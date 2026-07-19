Love waffles? Try chef Sanjeev Kapoor's delicious three-flavour waffle recipes

Warm, sweet, and filling, waffles hit all the right spots for a hearty weekend breakfast and, on occasion, even dessert, especially when paired with ice cream. And if you are planning to prepare them at home, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor took to Instagram on July 15 and shared his recipe to make waffles three ways to help out.

Three waffles, classic, chocolate, and blueberry, can be prepared with the same basic batter. (@sanjeevkapoor?Instagram )

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The chef pointed out that the same batter can make different variations of the dish. The ones that he shared are the classic waffles with honey (or maple syrup, if available), chocolate waffles, and blueberry waffles. The detailed steps for preparing the dish are presented below.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for making waffles three ways 2 cups refined flour (maida)

½ cup corn flour

1½ tsps baking powder

5 tbsps milk powder

¾ cup castor sugar

½ cup melted butter (for greasing)

2 tsps vanilla essence

1½ tbsps cocoa powder

8-10 fresh blueberries

½ cup cream cheese

¼ cup icing sugar

Honey to drizzle

Icing sugar to dredge

Chocolate sauce to drizzle

Fresh mint sprig for garnish Method of preparation First, prepare the waffle batter. To do that, mix refined flour, corn flour, baking powder, milk powder, and castor sugar in a bowl after passing them all through a sieve. In the bowl, add two cups of water and whisk until a smooth batter forms. Next, add melted butter and vanilla essence into the batter and mix well. Divide the batter into three equal portions. To the first portion, add cocoa powder. Whisk well until it is thoroughly mixed in. To the second portion of the batter, add whole blueberries and mix well. Heat a waffle iron and grease it with some butter. Pour the prepared batters one by one, and cook till crisp. Take cream cheese in a bowl, add icing sugar and mix well. Transfer into a piping bag. Serve the waffles on a plate. Drizzle honey on the classic waffle. Dredge the waffle in icing sugar, then drizzle chocolate sauce over it. Pipe the cream cheese mixture on the blueberry waffle, and garnish with a mint sprig. Serve and enjoy. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for making waffles three ways 2 cups refined flour (maida)

½ cup corn flour

1½ tsps baking powder

5 tbsps milk powder

¾ cup castor sugar

½ cup melted butter (for greasing)

2 tsps vanilla essence

1½ tbsps cocoa powder

8-10 fresh blueberries

½ cup cream cheese

¼ cup icing sugar

Honey to drizzle

Icing sugar to dredge

Chocolate sauce to drizzle

Fresh mint sprig for garnish Method of preparation First, prepare the waffle batter. To do that, mix refined flour, corn flour, baking powder, milk powder, and castor sugar in a bowl after passing them all through a sieve. In the bowl, add two cups of water and whisk until a smooth batter forms. Next, add melted butter and vanilla essence into the batter and mix well. Divide the batter into three equal portions. To the first portion, add cocoa powder. Whisk well until it is thoroughly mixed in. To the second portion of the batter, add whole blueberries and mix well. Heat a waffle iron and grease it with some butter. Pour the prepared batters one by one, and cook till crisp. Take cream cheese in a bowl, add icing sugar and mix well. Transfer into a piping bag. Serve the waffles on a plate. Drizzle honey on the classic waffle. Dredge the waffle in icing sugar, then drizzle chocolate sauce over it. Pipe the cream cheese mixture on the blueberry waffle, and garnish with a mint sprig. Serve and enjoy. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

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Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. He became a household name through the cooking show Khana Khazana, which debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.

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