Maha Shivratri fasting recipe: This Makhana smoothie will keep hunger pangs away

Maha Shivratri 2022 vrat recipe: Maha Shivratri is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by devotees of Lord Shiva who also observe a day-long fast on this day. This year Maha Shivratri falls on March 1, 2022. Those observing the fast wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes. Milk, dhatura flower, belpatra, yogurt, ghee, honey, sugar that are usually offered to Lord Shiva during the puja. (Also read: Maha Shivratri 2022 fasting rules: Dos and don'ts to keep in mind)

If you are also observing a fast today and looking for healthy options, nutritionists advise you to add the right satvik food to your diet for the day to stay energised and keep hunger pangs at bay.

Foods like makhane, peanuts, sabudana, ghee, fruits are ideal to have while you are fasting on a busy work day. Include Milk and milk products to cater to your protein requirements, apart from nuts like almonds, flaxseeds, pumpkin seeds, etc.

Makhanas control acidic conditions of the body such as gastritis, bleeding disorders, heavy menstrual cycles and nasal bleeds.

Makhanas are loaded with health benefits. They are good for your kidneys as well as heart and make a good and nutritious snack for lactating mothers. They are a storehouse of magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, iron and zinc and are considered good for skin repair and regeneration.

Munmun Ganeriwal, nutritionist and author of Yuktahaar: The Belly and Brain Diet, recently shared a vrat-friendly recipe of Makhana Smoothie that you can have any time during the day to get that feeling of satiety.

"Makhana is a great source of Resistant Starch (RS) that will keep you satiated for a long time. If you are someone who finds fasting difficult because of hunger pangs every now and then, then this recipe is for you. Together with nuts, raisins, seeds and milk, this smoothie is wholesome, high on nutrients and even higher on taste:)," wrote Ganeriwal on Instagram.

Makhana Smoothie

Recipe by Munmun Ganeriwal

* In a mixer add 1 cup roasted makhana (lotus seeds)

* Add 2 tbsp roasted peanuts

* 2 tbsp soaked almonds

* 1 glass nut milk and blend

* Add honey to taste

* Garnish with soaked raisins and mixed seeds

