Make Macarons at home to satiate your sweet tooth cravings: Recipe

Macarons are one of the most beautiful desserts that always taste as good as they look. They are light, appropriately sweet and crumble as soon as you put them in your mouth resulting in a blast of taste.

If you also thought that making these bite-sized delectable desserts at home is difficult, you were wrong. Now that we are not stepping out until absolutely necessary, it is only logical that we start making desserts at home and give competition to the bakery that you order most of your sweet tooth cravings from. And what better time to make them in your kitchen and enjoy rather than on Eid?

So let's get down and start making the delicious macarons, Italian style.

Macaron Recipe:

Ingredients:

110 g egg whites (1)

300 g confectioners (powder) sugar

300 g almond meal

300 g sugar

70 ml water

110 g egg whites (2)

Method:

Mix together the egg whites (1) with almond meal and confectioner sugar. It is at this time that you get innovative and make your macarons as colourful as you want by adding the food colouring. Now, make a syrup with the sugar and water and boil it to 118 degrees Celcius. Use a thermometer for this, as maintaining the temperature is quite important.

After that, beat the egg whites (2) in a stand mixer and add the sugar-water syrup to it but slowly. Now what you have is called the Italian meringue. Beat this mixture until it gets consistent but make sure that it is still warm. Mix the first half of the meringue into the batter, mix well but make sure to do it slowly. Then you will have to mix the rest of the meringue until the macaronage is done. Pipe the discs with a pastry bag and a tip on a silpat. Don’t let them dry.

Bake in the oven which is heated at 120 degrees Celcius for 12 minutes and then 100 degrees Celcius for 4 minutes (this time depends on the size of macarons and depends on the oven). Once you have your macaron shells ready, you can add the filling of your choice such as buttercream or jam in them and make a sandwich. They taste divine with every sort of filling.

(Recipe courtesy: Instagram/nat.mendonca)

