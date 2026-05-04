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Make These Delicious No Sugar Baked Rosogolla For A Healthy Bengali Dessert with Protein-Rich Base

Baked rosogolla is a healthier version of the Bengali sweet made with chenna and natural sweeteners, offering protein and a lighter dessert option.

Published on: May 04, 2026 01:33 pm IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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Soft chenna balls baked with a light syrup can bring a fresh take to a classic sweet. Baked rosogolla recipe transforms the well-known Bengali dessert into a lighter version that fits better with current eating preferences, especially during warmer months.

No Sugar Baked Rosogolla (freepik)

Rosogolla comes from Bengal and is traditionally made by cooking chenna balls in sugar syrup. This baked version changes the method by using minimal syrup and baking the chenna, which creates a slightly firmer texture while keeping the inside soft.

Baked rosogolla is different from regular rosogolla in both texture and preparation. Regular rosogolla is soaked in diluted jaggery syrup and feels very juicy, while baked rosogolla has a lightly caramelised surface and a slightly firmer outer layer. This makes it a healthier rosogolla option.

Chenna, made from milk, provides protein and calcium">protein and calcium, supporting daily nutrition. Using natural alternatives helps lower calorie intake">lower calorie intake. This high protein dessert, Indian style, works well as a lighter sweet option, especially in summer when heavy desserts feel less appealing.

Difference Between Baked and Regular Rosogolla

Baked Rosogolla

Regular Rosogolla

Baked with minimal syrup

Boiled in sugar syrup

Slightly firm outer texture

Soft and spongy

Uses less sugar

High sugar content

Light and balanced

Syrupy and rich

Modern variation

Classic version

Proper kneading ensures a smooth texture and prevents cracks in the balls.

Use Fresh Milk

Fresh milk gives better quality chenna and improves taste.

Do Not Overbake

Overbaking can make the rosogolla dry. Bake just until lightly golden.

Maintain Moisture

Adding a small amount of syrup helps keep the texture soft.

Shape Smooth Balls

Smooth shaping helps achieve even cooking and better texture.

Use Light Sweeteners

Natural sweeteners help maintain flavour without making it heavy.

Nutritional Value of Baked Rosogolla

According to USDA">USDA, this dessert provides protein and calcium while keeping sweetness controlled, making it a balanced option.

Nutrient

Amount Per Piece

Energy

100 calories

Protein

5 g

Carbohydrates

12 g

Fat

3 g

Calcium

120 mg

Ingredient Contribution to Better Nutrition

Each ingredient in baked rosogolla adds to its lighter nutritional profile. Chenna provides protein and calcium, while reduced sweeteners help control calorie intake. This combination creates a dessert that feels balanced and suitable for occasional consumption.

Ingredient

Benefit

Chenna

High in protein and calcium

Natural Sweeteners

Lower sugar content

Milk Powder

Improves texture

Cardamom

Adds flavour

FAQs

Can baked rosogolla be made without sugar syrup?

Baked rosogolla can be made without sugar syrup by using a light jaggery syrup or other natural sweeteners for a lower sugar version.

Why is baked rosogolla firmer than regular rosogolla?

Baked rosogolla is firmer than regular rosogolla because baking reduces moisture compared to boiling in syrup.

Can this dessert be stored?

Baked rosogolla can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 2 days in an airtight container.

 
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