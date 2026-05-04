Make These Delicious No Sugar Baked Rosogolla For A Healthy Bengali Dessert with Protein-Rich Base

Soft chenna balls baked with a light syrup can bring a fresh take to a classic sweet. Baked rosogolla recipe transforms the well-known Bengali dessert into a lighter version that fits better with current eating preferences, especially during warmer months.

No Sugar Baked Rosogolla (freepik)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Rosogolla comes from Bengal and is traditionally made by cooking chenna balls in sugar syrup. This baked version changes the method by using minimal syrup and baking the chenna, which creates a slightly firmer texture while keeping the inside soft.

Baked rosogolla is different from regular rosogolla in both texture and preparation. Regular rosogolla is soaked in diluted jaggery syrup and feels very juicy, while baked rosogolla has a lightly caramelised surface and a slightly firmer outer layer. This makes it a healthier rosogolla option.

Chenna, made from milk, provides protein and calcium">protein and calcium, supporting daily nutrition. Using natural alternatives helps lower calorie intake">lower calorie intake. This high protein dessert, Indian style, works well as a lighter sweet option, especially in summer when heavy desserts feel less appealing.

Difference Between Baked and Regular Rosogolla

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Baked Rosogolla Regular Rosogolla Baked with minimal syrup Boiled in sugar syrup Slightly firm outer texture Soft and spongy Uses less sugar High sugar content Light and balanced Syrupy and rich Modern variation Classic version View All

{{^usCountry}} Quick Recipe Snapshot Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Servings: 8–10 pieces

Calories: 90–110 calories per piece

Flavour Profile: Mildly sweet, creamy, and slightly caramelised

Nutrition: High in protein and calcium

Difficulty: Medium Baked Rosogolla with Soft Centre and Light Sweetness {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Quick Recipe Snapshot Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Servings: 8–10 pieces

Calories: 90–110 calories per piece

Flavour Profile: Mildly sweet, creamy, and slightly caramelised

Nutrition: High in protein and calcium

Difficulty: Medium Baked Rosogolla with Soft Centre and Light Sweetness {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} This baked rosogolla has a soft interior with a slightly firm outer layer. The flavour is mildly sweet with a creamy taste from chenna. The baked texture makes it feel lighter compared to syrup-based sweets, making it suitable for summer desserts. Ingredients 1 litre milk

2 tablespoons lemon juice or vinegar

2 tablespoons powdered jaggery or stevia

1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

2 tablespoons milk powder (optional for texture)

1/2 cup diluted jaggery syrup Step-by-Step Instructions Boil milk and add lemon juice to curdle it. Strain to collect chenna and wash it to remove sourness. Squeeze out excess water and knead the chenna until smooth and soft. Add a small amount of natural sweetener and cardamom powder, mixing well. Shape the mixture into small smooth balls without cracks. Place them in a baking dish and pour light syrup over them. Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for about 25–30 minutes until slightly golden on top. Allow them to cool slightly before serving. Tips to Get Soft and Perfect Baked Rosogolla Knead Chenna Well {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This baked rosogolla has a soft interior with a slightly firm outer layer. The flavour is mildly sweet with a creamy taste from chenna. The baked texture makes it feel lighter compared to syrup-based sweets, making it suitable for summer desserts. Ingredients 1 litre milk

2 tablespoons lemon juice or vinegar

2 tablespoons powdered jaggery or stevia

1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

2 tablespoons milk powder (optional for texture)

1/2 cup diluted jaggery syrup Step-by-Step Instructions Boil milk and add lemon juice to curdle it. Strain to collect chenna and wash it to remove sourness. Squeeze out excess water and knead the chenna until smooth and soft. Add a small amount of natural sweetener and cardamom powder, mixing well. Shape the mixture into small smooth balls without cracks. Place them in a baking dish and pour light syrup over them. Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for about 25–30 minutes until slightly golden on top. Allow them to cool slightly before serving. Tips to Get Soft and Perfect Baked Rosogolla Knead Chenna Well {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Proper kneading ensures a smooth texture and prevents cracks in the balls.

Use Fresh Milk

Fresh milk gives better quality chenna and improves taste.

Do Not Overbake

Overbaking can make the rosogolla dry. Bake just until lightly golden.

Maintain Moisture

Adding a small amount of syrup helps keep the texture soft.

Shape Smooth Balls

Smooth shaping helps achieve even cooking and better texture.

Use Light Sweeteners

Natural sweeteners help maintain flavour without making it heavy.

Nutritional Value of Baked Rosogolla

According to USDA">USDA, this dessert provides protein and calcium while keeping sweetness controlled, making it a balanced option.

Nutrient Amount Per Piece Energy 100 calories Protein 5 g Carbohydrates 12 g Fat 3 g Calcium 120 mg View All

Ingredient Contribution to Better Nutrition

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Each ingredient in baked rosogolla adds to its lighter nutritional profile. Chenna provides protein and calcium, while reduced sweeteners help control calorie intake. This combination creates a dessert that feels balanced and suitable for occasional consumption.

Ingredient Benefit Chenna High in protein and calcium Natural Sweeteners Lower sugar content Milk Powder Improves texture Cardamom Adds flavour

FAQs

Can baked rosogolla be made without sugar syrup?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Baked rosogolla can be made without sugar syrup by using a light jaggery syrup or other natural sweeteners for a lower sugar version.

Why is baked rosogolla firmer than regular rosogolla?

Baked rosogolla is firmer than regular rosogolla because baking reduces moisture compared to boiling in syrup.

Can this dessert be stored?

Baked rosogolla can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 2 days in an airtight container.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON