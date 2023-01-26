Make winter evenings better with homemade samosas: Here's how you can make them

Who doesn't love a winter evening with a cup of chai and a plate full of samosas? Samosas are a much-loved evening snack and for all the right reasons. the burst of flavours, the crisp of the fried dough, and the goodness of the vegetables put in the fillings add to the praise of making samosas an adored dish in India.

With the winter almost coming to a close for tis year, we still have a few evenings left to relish steaming cup of tea and samosas as a side snack. here's how to prepare them at home:

Ingredients:

All purpose flour - 1 cup

Salt - 1/4 teaspoon

Oil - 4 tablespoons

Water - ½ cup

Chopped onions - ½ cup

Diced potatoes - 1/2 cup

Cumin powder - 1/2 teaspoon

Garam masala - 1/4 teaspoon

Red chilli powder - 1/4 teaspoon

Turmeric powder - 1/4 teaspoon

Chopped cilantro - 1/4 cup

Method:

To make samosas at home, the first step is to make the dough. In a bowl, mix together 1 cup of all-purpose flour, 1/4 teaspoon of salt, and 2 tablespoons of oil. Then, slowly add in 1/2 cup of warm water to form a dough. Knead the dough until it is smooth and elastic. Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rest for 15 minutes.

Next, make the filling. Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a pan and add 1/2 cup of chopped onions. Fry the onions until they are golden brown. Then, add 1/2 cup of diced potatoes, 1/2 teaspoon of cumin powder, 1/4 teaspoon of garam masala, 1/4 teaspoon of red chili powder, and 1/4 teaspoon of turmeric powder. Cook for about 10 minutes. Finally, add 1/4 cup of chopped cilantro and mix everything together.

Now, it’s time to assemble the samosas. Take the dough and divide it into 8 equal parts. Roll each part into a ball and then flatten it into a disc. Place a spoonful of the filling in the center of the disc and fold the disc in half. Seal the edges with a little water.

Deep fry the samosas in hot oil until they are golden brown. Drain the samosas on a paper towel. Serve the samosas hot with chutney or ketchup.

Making samosas at home is easy and fun. With just a few simple ingredients and steps, you can make delicious samosas in no time. Hence, winter evenings are sorted with homemade samosas to be enjoyed with family.

