Spruce up your Iftar this Ramadan with this Chinese Pocket Samosa recipe

Come Ramadan, and even those of us who are most health conscious give into the temptations of delicious fried foods, sweet treats and decadent meals. And why shall one not indulge? After starving and staying thirsty for most of the day in this sweltering heat, it is only fair to treat oneself with some delicious food. This recipe for Chinese Pocket Samosa calls for a mix of vegetables include cabbage, capsicum, carrots, corn, beans and more, making it a super healthy alternative to the typical potato filled samosa, and if one wishes to lower the calorie count, one can always air fry or bake the samosas, making them a great, healthy snack which is perfect to eat during Iftar with your loved ones. Read on

For vegetable filling

Ingredients:

• Cabbage 1 cup (shredded)

• Capsicum ½ cup (juliennes)

• Carrots ½ cup (juliennes)

• Oil 2 tbsp

• Garlic 2 tbsp (chopped)

• Ginger 1 tbsp (chopped)

• Green chillies 2-3 nos. (chopped)

• French Beans ½ cup (chopped)

• Corn kernels ½ cup

• Salt & pepper to taste

• Sugar 1 tsp

Sauces:

1. Schezwan sauce 2 tbsp

2. Red chilli sauce 1 tbsp

3. Ketchup 1 tbsp

4. Soy sauce 1 tsp

5. Vinegar 1 tsp

• Spring onion greens 2 tbsp (chopped)

Method:

• In a bowl add the cabbage, capsicum, carrots and salt a pinch, mix well and rest it for 2 minutes, later transfer it to a muslin cloth and squeeze out excess moisture, keep aside to be used later.

• Set a wok high heat, add the oil, garlic, ginger and chillies, sauté them for a minute, add the squeezed veggies, beans corn kernels, sugar salt and pepper to taste and sauté them too for a minute.

• Add the sauces and sauté it for a minute, finish it spring onion greens and keep aside to be used as a filling.

Sweet and Sour Dipping sauce

Ingredients:

• Water 4 tbsp

• Sugar 2 tbsp

• Ketchup 4 tbsp

• Vinegar 2 tbsp

• Soy sauce 1 tsp

• Red chilli sauce 1 tbsp

• Salt and pepper to taste

Methods:

• Set a pan on medium heat, add all the ingredients one by one and cook for 2-3 minutes. Your sauce is ready to be used, use accordingly, you can also store them in fridge for a week.

For making samosa:

Ingredients:

• Samosa Patti (readymade)

• Vegetable filling

• Oil for frying

• Refined flour slurry (refined flour 4 tbsp + water 4 tbsp)

Method:

• Divide the samosa patti in 4 long strips, apply a drop of refined flour slurry in the centre of the strip and place another strip making a plus sign, add a spoonful amount of cooked vegetable filling and fold one side over the filling, again apply a drop of refined flour over the sheet, fold and seal the another one, continue the step of spreading the refined flour slurry and seal every strip tightly to make a square shape, if in case the corners are open just dip them in the slurry to seal . Make as many as you wish to.

• Set oil for frying on medium high heat, fry these samosa squares in hot oil until crisp & golden brown from all side.

• Remove it on absorbent paper, your crispy chines pocket samosas are ready to be served, serve hot with freshly made sweet & sour dipping sauce.

(Recipe courtesy Chef Sanjyot Keer)