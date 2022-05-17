Mango Ginger Basil Granita for the super-hot summer days. Recipe inside

The summer is getting more scorching by the day. The heat waves are coming in and alerts have been issued in parts of Delhi. Delhi touched the 49-degree temperature mark a day back. Doctors are recommending to stay indoors and keep the body hydrated at all times in order to avoid falling prey to heat stroke or sun stroke. It is also advised to keep sipping fruit juices, lassi, butter milk and other liquids, beside water, to keep up with the nutrient demands of the body.

Summer is the time for juicy and tasty fruits. Mango is summer’s favourite fruit. Every year summer is awaited to relish on mangoes. Mangoes are used in making a range of food items – from juices to shakes to sweets to desserts.

Chef Kunal Kapur, who keeps sharing lip-smacking recipes on his Instagram profile, shared a super simple and easy recipe of making Mango Granita at home a day back, which is loaded with the goodness of mangoes and is easy on the health and great to sip on the hot days of summer. Take a look at the recipe here:

Ingredients:

Mango juice – 3 cups

Roasted cumin – 1 tsp

Salt – a pinch

Ginger chopped – 1 tsp

Basil – few leaves

Lemon — 2 nos

Khus syrup – 2 tbsp

Mint leaves – for garnish

Method:

Take all the ingredients together into a mixer grinder and blend it. Then pour the mixture into ice cube trays and freeze it till it is completely frozen. Take them out and add the frozen ice cubes into the mixer grinder directly. Use the pulse option in the mixer grinder and crush it completely to fine ice crystals. Remove the lid and use a large spoon to scoop out the granita into an ice cream glass. Garnish the granita with khus syrup and mint leaf. Serve immediately.

(Recipe: Kunal Kapur, Chef)

