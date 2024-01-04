Matar pulao to matar kachauri: 8 mouthwatering green peas recipes to relish

Winter, the season of green veggies and savoury delights is in its full glory and as the mercury climbs down, the appetite naturally goes up. While one may be tempted to consume high-calorie junk food during this time, it is important to make dietary choices that nourish the body and keep you full for longer. Green peas or Hare matar, is the humble winter legume that can be turned into a variety of delicious dishes. While matar many a time plays second fiddle to potato or paneer, the delightful legume is best enjoyed as central component of a delicacy. You have all the reasons to add loads of matar or green peas to your winter diet. Green pea is full of essentials vitamins and important minerals like iron, zinc and potassium. With high amount of fibre, matar can also make your bowel movement smooth and prevent digestive issues. It is also a good choice for those aiming to lose weight after festive binge or people with diabetes. (Also read | Ancient Wisdom Part 14: Preventing sugar spikes to heart health, many benefits of green peas) Green peas or Hare matar, is the humble winter legume that can be turned into a variety of delicious dishes. (Pinterest)

"Green peas, scientifically known as Pisum sativum, are a popular vegetable that belongs to the legume family. They are widely cultivated and consumed around the world. Green peas are typically harvested and eaten in their immature state, before the peas inside the pod fully mature and harden. Green peas are a good source of essential nutrients such as vitamins A, C, and K, as well as B-vitamins. They also provide minerals like iron, zinc, and potassium. The fibre content in peas helps in digestion and promotes a healthy gut. It can also contribute to weight management by providing a sense of fullness. The high levels of heart-healthy nutrients like potassium and folate in peas may contribute to maintaining cardiovascular health and reducing the risk of heart diseases. With a good balance of carbohydrates, protein, and fibre, green peas can be a satisfying and nutritious addition to a weight-conscious diet," says Abhilasha V, Chief Clinical Nutritionist, Cloudnine group of hospitals, Bengaluru.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

If you are someone who hasn't experimented with green peas a lot, here's your chance to indulge in some amazing matar delicacies. as shared by Nutritionist Abhilasha V.

1. Matar Paratha

Ingredients

1 cup green peas (boiled and mashed)

2 cups whole wheat flour

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon garam masala

Salt to taste

Water for kneading

Ghee or oil for cooking

Instructions

1. In a bowl, mix whole wheat flour, mashed green peas, cumin seeds, garam masala, and salt.

2. Gradually add water and knead the mixture into a soft dough.

3. Divide the dough into small balls and roll them out into parathas.

4. Cook each paratha on a hot griddle with ghee or oil until golden brown.

Making Time: Approximately 30-40 minutes

2. Matar Kachauri

Ingredients

1 cup green peas (coarsely ground)

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons oil

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

1 teaspoon garam masala

Salt to taste

Oil for frying

Instructions

1. Mix all-purpose flour, coarsely ground green peas, oil, cumin seeds, ginger-garlic paste, garam masala, and salt to form a firm dough.

2. Divide the dough into small balls and roll them into small discs.

3. Heat oil for frying and deep fry the discs until they puff up and turn golden brown.

Making Time: Approximately 40-50 minutes

3. Matar Pulao

Ingredients

1 cup basmati rice

1 cup green peas

1 large onion (sliced)

1 tomato (chopped)

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon garam masala

Salt to taste

2 cups water

Fresh coriander for garnish

Instructions

1. Rinse basmati rice and soak for 30 minutes. Drain.

2. In a pot, heat oil and add cumin seeds. Add sliced onions and cook until golden brown.

3. Add ginger-garlic paste, chopped tomatoes, turmeric powder, garam masala, and salt. Cook until tomatoes are soft.

4. Add soaked rice and green peas. Stir well.

5. Add water, bring to a boil, then simmer and cook until the rice is done. Garnish with fresh coriander.

Making Time: Approximately 30-40 minutes

4. Matar Paneer Curry

Ingredients

1 cup green peas

200g paneer (cubed)

1 onion (finely chopped)

1 tomato (pureed)

1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon red chili powder

1/2 cup yogurt

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander for garnish

Instructions

1. In a pan, heat oil, add cumin seeds, and sauté chopped onions until golden brown.

2. Add ginger-garlic paste, tomato puree, and spices. Cook until the oil separates.

3. Add green peas, cubed paneer, and yogurt. Cook until the peas are tender and the curry thickens.

4. Garnish with fresh coriander and serve.

Making Time: Approximately 40-50 minutes

5. Matar Chaat

Ingredients

1 cup boiled green peas

1 onion (finely chopped)

1 tomato (finely chopped)

1 green chili (finely chopped)

1/2 teaspoon chaat masala

1/2 teaspoon cumin powder

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander for garnish

Tamarind chutney

Instructions

1. In a bowl, mix boiled green peas, chopped onion, tomato, green chili, chaat masala, cumin powder, and salt.

2. Drizzle tamarind chutney over the mixture and toss well.

3. Garnish with fresh coriander and serve the matar chaat.

Making Time: Approximately 15-20 minutes

6. Matar Soup

Ingredients

1 cup green peas (fresh or frozen)

1 onion, chopped

1 carrot, chopped

1 potato, peeled and diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

4 cups vegetable broth

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tablespoons olive oil

Fresh coriander for garnish

Instructions

In a pot, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add chopped onions and garlic, sauté until softened.

Add diced carrots and potatoes, cook for a few minutes.

Pour in the vegetable broth and bring to a boil. Add green peas, cumin powder, turmeric powder, salt, and pepper.

Simmer for about 15-20 minutes or until the vegetables are tender.

Use an immersion blender to blend the soup until smooth.

Adjust seasoning if needed. Garnish with fresh coriander before serving.

Making Time: Approximately 30-40 minutes

7. Spiced pea and mint soup

Ingredients

1 cup green peas (fresh or frozen)

1 onion, finely chopped

1 celery stalk, chopped

1 leek, sliced

2 cloves garlic, minced

4 cups vegetable broth

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

1/2 cup fresh mint leaves

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tablespoons olive oil

Greek yogurt for serving (optional)

Instructions

Heat olive oil in a pot over medium heat. Add chopped onion, celery, leek, and garlic. Sauté until softened.

Add ground cumin and coriander, cook for an additional minute.

Pour in the vegetable broth and add green peas. Bring to a simmer and cook until peas are tender.

Stir in fresh mint leaves and let it simmer for a few more minutes.

Use an immersion blender to blend the soup until smooth.

Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve with a dollop of Greek yogurt if desired.

Making Time: Approximately 35-45 minutes

8. Pea and Mint Quinoa Salad

Ingredients

1 cup cooked quinoa (cooled)

1 cup green peas (fresh or frozen, blanched)

1 cucumber, diced

1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1/4 cup red onion, finely chopped

1/4 cup feta cheese, crumbled

1/4 cup fresh mint leaves, chopped

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Prepare Quinoa

Cook quinoa according to package instructions. Let it cool to room temperature.

If using fresh peas, blanch them in boiling water for 2-3 minutes, then immediately transfer to ice water to stop the cooking process. If using frozen peas, simply thaw.

In a large bowl, combine cooked quinoa, blanched peas, diced cucumber, cherry tomatoes, chopped red onion, feta cheese, and fresh mint leaves.

In a small bowl, whisk together extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper.

Pour the dressing over the salad ingredients and gently toss until everything is well coated.

Refrigerate the salad for at least 30 minutes to allow the flavours to meld. Serve chilled.