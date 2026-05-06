Middle East chef who cooks for VVIPs and royals shares 15-minute peanut chilli noodles recipe with simple ingredients
Chef Claire Sharryn Roberto shares an easy recipe for peanut chilli noodles, combining tahini and peanut butter for a rich flavour.
Do you ever crave a professional-grade, delicious meal but don't have the energy to go to a restaurant? What if you could enjoy an elite meal right inside your home? With the right ingredients and the correct recipe, it is quite possible. Also Read | Should you wash chicken or not? Qatar food safety officer reveals truth; shares the right way to clean it before cooking
On May 4, content creator Claire Sharryn Roberto, who worked as a personal chef in the Middle East for VVI clients and even cooked for the Royal family, shared her delicious, easy-to-make and restaurant-style peanut chilli noodles recipe on Instagram.
Sharing the recipe, Claire wrote that her recipe is the ultimate proof that elite flavour is anything but boring. "If you’ve ever needed a chef-grade meal that comes together in the time it takes to boil water, this is for you. I originally developed this dish during my years as a personal chef in the Middle East, cooking for VVIP’s + the Royal Family. It became one of the most requested recipes - a testament to how incredible flavour can exist within the simplest pantry staples,” she added.
According to the chef, this dish isn’t just a quick fix; it’s chef-calibre, with no compromise on the flavour profile. It's made with tahini and crunchy peanut butter, creating a rich, satiating base, and with minimal effort.
Ingredients{{/usCountry}}
According to the chef, this dish isn’t just a quick fix; it’s chef-calibre, with no compromise on the flavour profile. It's made with tahini and crunchy peanut butter, creating a rich, satiating base, and with minimal effort.
Ingredients{{/usCountry}}
4 spring onions, finely chopped{{/usCountry}}
4 spring onions, finely chopped{{/usCountry}}
200 g organic noodles
3 garlic cloves
2 tablespoons organic crunchy peanut butter
2 tablespoons organic roasted chopped peanuts
1/4 cup runny organic tahini
2 tablespoons organic tamari
2 tablespoons chilli oil
1 tablespoon lime juice
5 tablespoons hot water
2 tablespoons sesame seeds
Method
- Prep the noodles: Cook the noodles according to the package instructions.
- Build the base: In a large bowl, combine the garlic, peanut butter, chopped peanuts, tahini, tamari, chilli oil, lime juice, water, and sesame seeds.
- The emulsion: Whisk everything together until the sauce is creamy and glossy. Use hot water, as it will help the fats from the tahini and peanut butter emulsify perfectly.
- Combine: Add the cooked noodles and some of the chopped scallions to the bowl. Toss thoroughly so every strand is coated in that rich and creamy sauce.
- In the end, garnish with the remaining scallions and an extra sprinkle of sesame seeds. Serve immediately and enjoy.
Noted to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media.
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