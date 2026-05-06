Middle East chef who cooks for VVIPs and royals shares 15-minute peanut chilli noodles recipe with simple ingredients

Do you ever crave a professional-grade, delicious meal but don't have the energy to go to a restaurant? What if you could enjoy an elite meal right inside your home? With the right ingredients and the correct recipe, it is quite possible. Also Read | Should you wash chicken or not? Qatar food safety officer reveals truth; shares the right way to clean it before cooking

This peanut chilli noodle is easy to make and delicious.

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On May 4, content creator Claire Sharryn Roberto, who worked as a personal chef in the Middle East for VVI clients and even cooked for the Royal family, shared her delicious, easy-to-make and restaurant-style peanut chilli noodles recipe on Instagram.

Sharing the recipe, Claire wrote that her recipe is the ultimate proof that elite flavour is anything but boring. "If you’ve ever needed a chef-grade meal that comes together in the time it takes to boil water, this is for you. I originally developed this dish during my years as a personal chef in the Middle East, cooking for VVIP’s + the Royal Family. It became one of the most requested recipes - a testament to how incredible flavour can exist within the simplest pantry staples,” she added.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the chef, this dish isn’t just a quick fix; it’s chef-calibre, with no compromise on the flavour profile. It's made with tahini and crunchy peanut butter, creating a rich, satiating base, and with minimal effort. Ingredients {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the chef, this dish isn’t just a quick fix; it’s chef-calibre, with no compromise on the flavour profile. It's made with tahini and crunchy peanut butter, creating a rich, satiating base, and with minimal effort. Ingredients {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 4 spring onions, finely chopped {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4 spring onions, finely chopped {{/usCountry}}

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200 g organic noodles

3 garlic cloves

2 tablespoons organic crunchy peanut butter

2 tablespoons organic roasted chopped peanuts

1/4 cup runny organic tahini

2 tablespoons organic tamari

2 tablespoons chilli oil

1 tablespoon lime juice

5 tablespoons hot water

2 tablespoons sesame seeds

Method

Prep the noodles: Cook the noodles according to the package instructions. Build the base: In a large bowl, combine the garlic, peanut butter, chopped peanuts, tahini, tamari, chilli oil, lime juice, water, and sesame seeds. The emulsion: Whisk everything together until the sauce is creamy and glossy. Use hot water, as it will help the fats from the tahini and peanut butter emulsify perfectly. Combine: Add the cooked noodles and some of the chopped scallions to the bowl. Toss thoroughly so every strand is coated in that rich and creamy sauce. In the end, garnish with the remaining scallions and an extra sprinkle of sesame seeds. Serve immediately and enjoy.

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Noted to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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