Mother's Day recipes: Pamper your mom with these lip-smacking delicacies

Mother's Day 2022: Mother's Day is almost here and it's the time to celebrate the most amazing and nurturing soul in this world whose unconditional love is truly unmatchable. Although, mothers deserve all the pampering in this world not just on a single day but all days of the year, but as India along with some other countries celebrate Mother's Day on May 8, 2022, it's time to make our dear mothers feel extra special. We all have grown up relishing our 'maa ke haath ka khana', and while there is no way the taste can be matched, it's the perfect occasion to surprise her with some delectable dishes. So, if you too are planning to cook up a storm this Mother's Day to impress your mom, we have curated some recipes. (Also read: Happy Mother’s Day 2022: Tips to strengthen bond with mom)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pizza Al Frutti Di Mare

By Chef Sheriyar Rustom Dotivala, Executive chef, Della Resorts

Pizza Al Frutti Di Mare

Ingredients

• Medium prawns – 6 nos

• Salmon Diced – 50 gms

• CalaMari – 30 Gms

• Malf Shell Mussels – 2 nos

• Grouper Diced – 30 nos

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pizza dough as required

• Oil 1 tablespoon

• Butter 1 teaspoon

• Garlic, chopped 1 tablespoon

• Red chilli flakes 1 1/2 teas + for sprinkling

• Salt to taste

• Crushed black peppercorns to taste

• Fresh oregano sprigs 1-2

• Fresh thyme sprigs 1-2 + for garnish

• Refined flour for dusting

• White sauce 2-3 tablespoons

• Pizza sauce 2-3 tablespoons

• Mozzarella cheese, grated as required

• Mixed dried herbs for sprinkling

Method

• Preheat oven to 180° C.

• Heat oil and butter in a non-stick pan, add garlic and sauté for 30 seconds. Add 1 teaspoon redchilli flakes, mix well and saute for 1 minute.

• Add seafood salt and crushed peppercorns, mix and cook for 1 minute. Add fresh oregano and fresh thyme, mix and cook till seafood is fully done. Take the pan off the heat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

• Dust the worktop with some flour, place the dough on it and knock back to release excess air. Roll out the dough into 5mm thick disc.

• Dust a baking tray with some flour, place the disc in it and dork with a fork.

• Spread pizza sauce, some mozzarella cheese and cooked seafood mixture on the disc.

• Sprinkle some salt, crushed peppercorns, ½ teaspoon red chilli flakes and mixed dried herbs and spread some more mozzarella cheese on top. Again sprinkle some red chilli flakes and crushed peppercorns.

• Put the tray into the preheated oven and bake for 15-20 minutes.

• Bring the tray out of the oven, cut the pizza into wedges, arrange them on a serving platter, garnish with thyme sprigs

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

• Serve hot.

Citrusy Carrot And Pineapple Shorba

Recipe by Chef Jerson Fernandes, Executive Chef, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach

Ingredients:

• 1 pineapple

• 4 carrots

• 1 apple

• 1 onion

• 1 orange juiced

• 4 tbsp olive oil

• ¼ cup water

• 3 cups vegetable broth

• 1 tbsp curry powder

• 1 cup sour cream

• ½ lemon juiced

• ¼ cup pumpkin seeds

Method:

• Chop the pineapple and carrots into rough cubes.

• Dice the onion.

• Add the oil to a large pot and put on medium heat.

• Add the chopped veg and fry gently for five minutes, stirring occasionally.

• Chop the apple.

• Add the pumpkin seeds, curry powder, apple and ¼ cup water and fry for another 2 minutes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

• Add the stock, orange juice and let it all simmer for 10 minutes.

• Finally, add the cream and give it a good stir.

• Use a masher or hand blender to give the soup a quick pulse. To finish the soup off add a pinch of salt and pepper and lemon juice. Have a test and see if it needs a little more salt or lemon.

• As you serve the soup, add some roasted pineapple, carrot pieces, chilli oil and serve hot.

Irish Apple Crisp

Recipe by Executive Chef Amit Kocharekar, The Resort Mumbai

Irish Apple recipe

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ingredients:

• 2 pounds apples, peeled, cored and sliced thinly

• 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

• 3/4 cup light brown sugar

• 2 tablespoons Irish whiskey

• 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• 1/4 teaspoon cardamom

• pinch of salt

• 1 cup all-purpose flour

• 1/4 cup oatmeal

• 6 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into pieces

• 1/3 cup toasted, chopped walnut pieces

• freshly whipped cream and caramel sauce for serving

Directions:

• In a large bowl, toss the apples with the lemon juice

• Mix in 1/4 cup sugar, whiskey, cinnamon, cardamom and salt.

• Scoop the apples into the prepared dish and scrape the juices on top.

• In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, oatmeal and remaining 1/2 cup sugar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

• Add the butter and use your fingers or a pastry blender to work the butter into the mixture until it resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in the walnut pieces.

• Sprinkle the crumb mixture evenly over the top. Bake until golden brown and bubbly, 35 to 40 minutes.

• Serve warm with freshly whipping cream and caramel sauce.

Sago & Coconut Pudding with Lychees recipe

Recipe by Executive Chef Amit Kocharekar, The Resort Mumbai

Sago and Coconut Pudding

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ingredients:

• ½ cup sago

• 270ml can coconut milk

• 1½ cups water

• 1/3 cup caster sugar

• 8 cardamom pods, bruised

• 1 cup caster sugar, extra

• 2 large limes, shredded rind and ½ cup juice

• 5cm piece fresh ginger, peeled, shredded

• 8 lychees, peeled, seeds removed, to serve

Directions:

• Place sago into a bowl and cover with cold water. Stand till soften. Drain. Combine coconut milk, water, sugar and cardamom pods in a saucepan. Place over a medium heat. Stir until sugar dissolves and mixture comes to the boil.

• Add sago and simmer for 10-15 minutes until sago becomes translucent. Transfer mixture to a bowl and cool. Remove pods. Spoon mixture into 4 serving glasses. Cover and refrigerate.

• Combine extra sugar, lime juice and ginger in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir until sugar dissolves and mixture comes to the boil. Simmer for 3 minutes or until mixture thickens slightly. Remove from heat. Cool. Cover and refrigerate. Stir lime rind into syrup.

• Serve sago pudding topped with lychees and syrup.

Watermelon Limeade

Recipe by Annantika Vig, home baker

Ingredients

• 16 seedless watermelon pieces

• 1 1/4 cup fresh lime juice

• Ginger ale, for serving

Method

Puree watermelon in blender, then mix with lime juice. Add to watermelon dispenser. When ready to serve, pour over ice and top with a splash of ginger ale.

No Bake Mango Cheesecake

Recipe by Chef Ravneet, founder of fleurons

Ingredients

For the crust:

20 pieces of digestive biscuits

56 grams (1/4 cup) unsalted butter, melted

For the cheesecake filling:

1 large mango

177 ml (3/4 cup) heavy whipping cream

30 grams (1/4 cup) powdered sugar or icing sugar (according to the taste)

226 grams full fat cream cheese, softened

47.5 grams (1/4 cup) granulated sugar

5 ml (1 teaspoon) vanilla essence

For the topping:

118 ml (1/2 cup) heavy whipping cream

37.5 grams (1/2 cup) powdered sugar

Mangoes for garnish

Method:

For the crust:

• Prepare a 9" spring form pan by lightly greasing the edges of the pan with oil. Line the bottom of the pan with parchment paper.

• Grind the biscuits in a blender. Pour the melted butter over the cookie crumbs and stir until the crumbs are well and has a sandy texture.

• Pour the crumbs into your spring form pan and press firmly into the bottom and up on the sides to create a thick crust. Refrigerate the crust for atleast 45-50 minutes.

For the filling:

• In a blender, puree mangoes. Set aside.

• In another bowl, pour 3/4 cup heavy whipping cream into the chilled bowl and use an electric or stand mixer to beat the heavy cream on medium-high speed until soft peaks form. Slowly add the powdered sugar and continue beating on high speed until stiff peaks form.

• Beat the cream cheese by using a whisk or a hand beater to make it smooth. Add the granulated sugar and beat until well combined.

• Now, fold in the whipped cream until it’s completely smooth.

• Add mango puree in it.

• Pour the filling into the prepared crust, spreading evenly. Refrigerate for 3-4 hours minimum.

For the topping:

• You can slice mangoes and decorate the cheesecake with it. Or you can chop them and place it