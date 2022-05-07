Mother's Day 2022: When is Mother's Day? Know all about history, significance and celebrations

Happy Mother's Day 2022: A mother's position in a child's life is irreplaceable, and we can all agree that this is an unquestionable truth. Of all the relations known to us, a mother's bond with her child is above everything else because of their undying love, dedication and devotion to kids. Our mothers dedicate a large part of their lives to nurturing us and making us into better humans. From feeding us our first morsel to hearing our first words to handling our tantrums to providing us with a shoulder to cry on when we grow older, a mother is present in every stage of our lives. And Mother's Day is a celebration to honour our mother's selfless love and each sacrifice they make for their children. On this day, people celebrate mothers, mother-like figures in their lives and even grandmothers.

When is Mother's Day 2022?

Mother's Day is celebrated on different days around the world. In many countries, including India, Mother's Day falls on the second Sunday of May every year, and this year, the celebration will fall on May 8, 2022.

Mother's Day 2022 Significance and History:

Mother's Day celebrates the contributions our mothers make in our lives which gets overlooked many times. Their efforts are often taken for granted. Moreover, our mothers rarely have time to care for themselves because society's set patriarchal standards make them believe they shouldn't take a break. Caring for their kids and families becomes their top priority. However, things shouldn't be this way. So, why not remind ourselves on Mother's Day to always make our mothers feel appreciated for what they do for us and stand for their rights. On this day, we also acknowledge the unquantifiable and selfless contribution every mother has made to her children's success. It is a day to thank her for everything.

Mother's Day was first celebrated in the early 1900s. In 1908, in the US, Anna Jarvis wished to commemorate Mother's Day as a recognised holiday to honour her mother, Ann Reese Jarvis, a peace activist who had passed away three years prior. In 1914, US President Woodrow Wilson declared it a national holiday. While in India, Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May, it is marked on various days in the different countries.

Mother's Day 2022 Celebrations:

We should not need any special day to honour and celebrate our mothers. They are meant to be cherished every single day and year. However, to mark this extraordinary day, many people surprise their moms by gifting them with handmade gifts, taking them out for dinner or cooking at home, movie night or more.