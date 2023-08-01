National Ice Cream Sandwich Day: 5 delectable ice cream sandwich recipes to beat heat and humidity

One of our favourite frozen desserts ice cream sandwiches are much in demand these days as hot and humid weather conditions are prevailing in many parts of the world. The first-ever ice cream sandwich was sold in the year 1900 by a pushcart in New York for just a penny. It was plain ice cream sandwiched between two crispy milk biscuits. The experiment became a rage soon, and many versions of such ice cream sandwiches appeared. As the amazing frozen dessert became more popular, many recipes and versions of it was created and soon chocolate wafers replaced milk biscuits and many other ingredients from brownies, fruits, nuts, cakes formed the layers apart from the ice cream in the sandwich. (Also read: Snack-a-licious: Easy and fun recipes to make your kid's birthday party unforgettable) The United States of America celebrates National Ice Cream Day every year on August 2 to honour this very special sweet delicacy that is loved by millions around the world.

On this occasion, here are 5 lip-smacking recipes of ice cream sandwich you can make at home.

1. Choco Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich

(Recipe by Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Executive Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa)

Ingredients

Chocolate cookies (premade) - 10 Nos.

Vanilla ice cream - 3 scoops

Red cherry - 50gm

Red cherry syrup (readymade) - 1 medium cup (optional)

Method

Separate each chocolate cookie and put them on a pan with insides facing up. Scrape off the inside filling.

Using a medium cookie scoop, place one scoop or 1 ½ tablespoons of ice cream on half of all the sandwich cookies.

On top, cover each ice cream scoop with another cookie.

Put chopped red cherry or cherry syrup (readymade) over the top of the ice cream. Press down slightly to secure in a way to push the ice cream to the edge of the cookie.

Cover and place ice cream sandwiches in freezer for 1 hour, or until ice cream freezes.

Serve choco chip ice-cream sandwich with red cherry on top.

2. Cinnamon, strawberry and mint ice cream sandwich

(Recipe by Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Executive Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa)

Ingredients

Cinnamon rolls (premade) - 2 Nos

Vanilla ice cream - 300gm

Mint ice cream - 300 gm

Strawberry fresh - 50gm

Mint leaf (for garnishing) - 3-4 leaf

Butter - 10 gm

Cinnamon Powder (for garnishing) - 5gm

Readymade icing (optional)

Method

Open the sheet of pre-made cinnamon rolls and separate each roll individually, placing them all on a piece of parchment paper.

Lay another layer of parchment paper over the top and press down on each roll, flattening it to about half its height. By doing so, it is equally leveled.

Now, smash them in the waffle iron or a grill pan.

Warm up your waffle iron or grill pan. Coat waffle iron or grill pan with some butter.

Place one of the smashed cinnamon rolls in the press/grill pan. Cook it for about 1 minute till light brown. Don't smash the roll further during this process. Also, if the rolls are sticking, maybe brush them with a bit of butter.

Place all cooked rolls in the fridge for 30 minutes to fully cool them down.

Pair the rolls by size and then place 1 scoop of vanilla ice cream and 1 scoop of mint ice cream onto half of them and add strawberry (cut into pieces)

Using a spoon spread the ice cream evenly on the cinnamon roll. Top it up with another roll.

Place the ice cream sandwiches in the freezer at least for 30 minutes before serving. Cut them in desired shape.

Top up with icing, cinnamon powder and add a mint leaf when serving for an excellent flavour.

3. Apple and nuttie ice cream sandwich

(Recipe by Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Executive Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa)

Ingredients

Vanilla/plain biscuits (premade) - 10 nos.

Fudge spread (readymade) - 1 bottle

Apple - 02 nos

Caramel cream - 50 gm

Vanilla ice-cream - 300 gm

Peanuts, or any other kind of nuts, crushed candy or crushed cookies

Method

Take a tray, grease it generously with butter. Place biscuits; Spread a layer of ice cream and fudge on it.

Sprinkle peanuts, add diced apple and drizzle with caramel topping.Add another layer of ice cream and fudge.

Sprinkle with nuts of your choice and sliced apple. Cover it with biscuits.

Now, top it up with cool whip and again a layer of ice-cream. Freeze for 3 hours. Slice into squares and serve.

4. Classic chocolate ice cream sandwich

(Recipe by Chef Dhanraj Kohli, Senior Sous Chef of The Park, Navi Mumbai)

Ingredients

Vegetable oil cooking spray

½ cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon baking soda

⅓ cup sifted Dutch-process cocoa powder

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

¼ cup white sugar

2 tablespoons light brown sugar

½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract

⅓ cup whole milk, at room temperature

6 scoops vanilla ice cream

Method:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with a silicone liner (such as Silpat). Spray the liner with cooking spray and rub it in to be sure it's completely covered.

Whisk 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon flour, salt, baking soda, and cocoa together in a bowl until thoroughly combined. Sift the mixture if it seems at all clumpy or chunky.

Mix butter, both sugars and vanilla in another bowl with a spatula until you have a smooth paste. Add flour mixture along with milk and stir until the batter is smooth and stiff. Clean off the spatula with a cookie scoop and drop 12 scoops of batter onto the prepared baking sheet.

Bake in the centre of the preheated oven until the tops of the cookies no longer look wet and shiny, 9 to 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and tap and shake the pan on the counter 5 times to settle and compress the cookies. Let cookies cool to room temperature on the pan, for about 15 minutes.

Transfer the baking sheet to the freezer until cookies are firm, about 15 minutes.

Remove from the freezer and remove cookies from the pan by lifting the silicone liner carefully under each one. Poke 10 or 12 holes in the surface of each cookie with the sharp edge of a chopstick. Return to the freezer until ready to assemble.

When ready to assemble, remove from the freezer. Turn one cookie upside down, place 1 scoop of ice cream on top, and sandwich with a second cookie. Serve immediately or wrap in plastic wrap and freeze for 3 hours before serving. Repeat to make the remaining ice cream sandwiches.

5. Brownie ice cream sandwich

(Recipe by Chef Dhanraj Kohli, Senior Sous Chef of The Park, Navi Mumbai)

Ingredients:

1 cup (130g) all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1 stick (1/2 cup) unsalted butter

4 ounces semisweet chocolate, chopped

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup (200g) firmly packed brown sugar

1/4 cup (50g) granulated sugar

2 large eggs

½ a gallon ice cream, any flavour

Method:

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Butter the bottom of the jelly roll pan, then line it with parchment, leaving enough to hang over the sides. The butter will help the parchment stick to the pan when you spread the batter. The jelly roll pan should be about 15x11, give or take a little.

In a small bowl, whisk together the flour and baking powder. Set aside.

In a medium saucepan set over low heat, slowly melt the butter, chocolate, vanilla, and salt together, stirring constantly. Once melted, remove from heat.

Stir the brown and white sugars into the chocolate mixture. Add the eggs one at a time, stirring until well combined. Fold in the flour mixture.

Using an offset spatula or standard spatula, spread the batter into a thin, even layer on the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 15 minutes. When finished, the brownie should have puffed up just a little, and the top should look dry.

Let cool completely. Once cool, use the parchment sides to lift the brownie slab out of the pan. Transfer to a large cutting board.

Cut the brownie in half down the middle from north to south. Use an offset spatula or knife and run it between brownie slabs and the parchment. Put one brownie on top of the next just to make sure the top is the same size as the bottom. Trim about 1/4 of an inch off each side so you have smooth even edges.

You are going to make one large ice cream sandwich, wrap it, freeze it, and then cut it into individual ice cream sandwiches a little later.

Place a piece of plastic wrap over the baking sheet. Leave enough hanging over the edges to wrap the entire brownie once you've finished assembling the ice cream sandwich.

Place one of the brownie slabs on the plastic wrap.

About 15 minutes before you plan to assemble the ice cream sandwiches, remove the ice cream from the freezer to soften on your kitchen counter. It should be soft enough to scoop and spread, but not so soft that it's melting.

Spread the softened ice cream in an even layer over the brownie slab on the plastic wrap-lined baking sheet. Top with the remaining brownie slab. Wrap in plastic wrap and freeze for at least two hours.

Remove the ice cream sandwich from the freezer. Place on cutting board. Use a sharp knife to cut into 6 rectangular or 12 square-shaped ice cream sandwiches. Re-wrap in plastic wrap and freeze.

When an ice cream (or brownie) craving kicks in just go to your freezer and grab a sandwich!