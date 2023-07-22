National Mango Day 2023: 5 irresistible mango drink recipes to satisfy your tropical cravings

National Mango Day is here to celebrate the luscious and tropical goodness of one of the most popular fruits - the mango! Known as the 'King of Fruits', mangoes are not only delicious on their own, but are also the perfect ingredient in a wide range of refreshing and delicious drinks. The day celebrates the rich history and creative ways in which mangoes are consumed around the world. From exotic mango liqueurs to juicy, flavour-packed concoctions, get ready to immerse yourself in the sweet, tropical essence of this special day. So grab your glasses and let's toast National Mango Day with a medley of delicious and sippable mango drinks! (Also read: Mango cheesecake to Aamras Puri; 5 irresistible mango recipes to try this summer )

Mango-licious Drinks to Quench Your Thirst

Aamras

From classic mango smoothies to tangy mango margaritas, there's a mango beverage to suit every taste.(Unsplash)

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Aamras is made by blending ripe mangoes with milk and sugar, and it's served chilled as a dessert. (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

4 medium mangoes

2 tablespoons powdered sugar

½ teaspoon green cardamom powder

¼ teaspoon nutmeg powder

Puris for serving

Method:

1. Roll the mangoes on the worktop and press to loosen the flesh inside.

2. Remove the eye of each mango, squeeze out the pulp in a bowl and discard the skin and the seed.

3. Add powdered sugar, cardamom powder and nutmeg powder to the mango pulp and whisk till smooth.

4. Serve with hot puris.

2. Mango iced tea

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Mango Iced Tea is a must-try drink that will leave you refreshed and longing for more. (Pexels)

Ingredients:

1½ tablespoons concentrated mango powder

1 large ripe mango, peeled and finely chopped

4 teaspoons tea powder

2-3 tablespoons castor sugar

½ teaspoon cinnamon powder

Ice cubes as required

2 lemons, thinly sliced

Method:

1. Heat 4 cups water in a deep non-stick pan. Add tea powder and castor sugar, mix well and let the tea brew.

2. Strain the tea in a glass jug. Add some water, mango powder and cinnamon powder and mix well.

3. Put some chopped mangoes into individual mason jars. Add some ice cubes, 2-3 lemon slices and pour the tea mixture. Add some more chopped mangoes.

4. Garnish with a lemon slice and serve chilled.

3. Mango lassi

(Recipe by Chef Ajay Chopra)

Mango lassi is a beloved beverage that perfectly combines the richness of yogurt with the sweetness of ripe mangoes. (Pexels)

Ingredients:

Mango – 1-2 nos

Sugar – ¼ cup

Curd – ½ cup

Milk – 1 cup

Ice cubes – few

Saffron – ¼ tsp

Cardamom powder – ¼ tsp

Chia seeds - handful

Method:

1. Cut mango slices and remove the skin of mango and put in the grinder.

2. Add sugar, curd, milk, few ice cubes, little bit of water, saffron, cardamom powder, and grind it completely .

3. Pour the mango lassi in glass and top it up with chai seeds and your mango lassi is ready.

4. Mango apple smoothie

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

This invigorating blend of two delectable fruits offers a burst of flavors that will leave you refreshed and revitalized. (Chef Tarla Dalal)

Ingredients:

1 cup chilled mango cubes

½ cup chilled and peeled apple cubes

¼ cup chilled full-fat milk

½ cup chilled fresh curds (dahi)

1½ tbsp sugar

1 cup ice-cubes

For the garnish

2 thin apple wedges

Method:

1. Combine the milk, ¼ cup of water, curds, mangoes, apples, sugar and ice-cubes and blend in a juicer till the mixture is smooth and frothy.

2. Pour equal quantities of the smoothie into 2 individual glasses.

3. Serve immediately garnished with an apple wedge on the rim of each glass.

5. Minty mango delight

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Minty mango delight, a perfect blend of tropical sweetness and cooling mint. (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

For raw mango drink

1 cup peeled raw mango cubes

1/3 cup sugar

1/4 cup mint leaves (pudina)

1/2 cup crushed ice

For serving

a few mint leaves (pudina)

8 tbsp crushed ice

Method:

For raw mango drink

1. To make raw mango drink, combine 1/2 cup of water and sugar in a broad non-stick pan and cook on a medium flame for 2 to 3 minutes or till the sugar dissolves completely, while stirring continuously.

2. Add the raw mangoes and cook on a medium flame for another 3 to 4 minutes, till the mangoes are tender, while stirring occasionally. Keep aside to cool.

3. Combine the cooked mangoes and mints leaves and blend in a mixer till the mixture is smooth.

4. Transfer the mixture into a bowl, add the mint leaves, 1/2 cup of crushed ice, 1 cup of chilled water and blend well using a hand blender.

5. For serving, place 2 tbsp of crushed ice in 4 individual glasses and pour equal quantities of the drink over it.

