National Mango Day 2023: Date, history, significance and ways to celebrate this day

National Mango Day is a time for celebration and appreciation of mangoes, a tasty and wholesome tropical fruit. This special day allows us to enjoy the delicious flavour, plethora of benefits, and astounding health advantages that mangoes provide. Mango is recognised as one of the most beloved fruits globally and has a special place in Indian history. Ice cream, mousse, smoothies, and a variety of other delicacies are just a few of the mouthwatering ways you may enjoy this unique flavour. People all throughout the world love the fruit, which is quite popular. Don't forget to mark your calendar for National Mango Day if you're a lover of this delicious fruit and savour the tropical pleasure that mangoes deliver! (Also read: 5 rules to eat mangoes to prevent blood sugar spikes in people with diabetes ) National Mango Day encourages people to indulge in the sweet flavors of this beloved fruit.(Unsplash)

When is National Mango Day 2023?

The National Day of the Mango is celebrated every year on July 22.

History of National Mango Day

The National Horticulture Board of India came up with the idea for the International Mango Festival in 1987 as a way to honour the adored mango. Since then, it has developed into a much-anticipated yearly celebration that attracts mango fans from all over the country with busy mango markets, colourful exhibitions, and an abundance of delicious treats.

Mangoes have a long, 5,000-year history and are closely associated with Indian folklore. The term "mango" comes from the Malayan word "manna," and the fruit's seeds spread from Asia to many other regions of the world, establishing a presence there. Mango is revered as a symbol of love and friendship in India, and for ages, folk cures have employed its leaves, bark, skin, pit, and meat. Mangoes are also connected to cashews and pistachios, all belonging to the Anacardiaceae family.

National Mango Day significance

As an annual event honouring the delicious and healthy tropical fruit, mango, National Mango Day is of utmost significance. This particular day serves as a reminder of the fruit's cultural importance, global ubiquity, and the myriad ways it may be used in culinary creations. In addition to being a delicious treat, mangoes are a rich source of critical vitamins and minerals that have a number of positive effects on health. The celebration of National Mango Day invites everyone to savour the delicious flavours of this well-liked fruit while also calling attention to its lengthy history, adaptability, and ability to unite people in their appreciation of its goodness.

Ways to celebrate National Mango Day

Eat mango delights: Eat fresh, ripe mango slices or indulge in a range of mango-based meals including mango salsa, mango smoothies, mango lassi, and mango ice cream.

Learn about mangoes: Seize the chance to educate yourself about the various mango kinds, their production, and the cultural significance of these fruits.

Consider purchasing mangoes from nearby farmers or ethical suppliers to support sustainable growing methods.

Share Mango dishes: Encourage friends and family to eat this delightful fruit by sharing your favourite mango dishes with them.

Festivals and events centred around mangoes should be sought out in your neighbourhood around National Mango Day. These gatherings frequently feature tastings, cooking demos, and numerous games with a mango theme.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON