National Nutrition Week recipe: Try this moong dal khichdi for lunch or dinner

The first week of September marks the National Nutrition Week in India and if you are monitoring a healthy diet, we have dug up a lip smacking recipe of moong dal khichdi for lunch or dinner. Launched by the Ministry of Women and Child Development’s Food and Nutrition Board in 1982, National Nutrition Week is observed as an annual event in India.

Irrespective of which state of India you come from, khichari or khichdi platter is one food that unites this culturally diverse country. Though its cooking styles varies from North to South and East to West India, it is the perfect way of eating more proteins and balanced carbs.

On that note, check out the nutritious recipe of moong dal khichdi below and thank us later:

Ingredients:

75 grams Rice

75 grams Split Green Gram

750ml Water

Salt to taste

¼ teaspoon Turmeric Powder

A pinch of Asafoetida (Hing)

¼ teaspoon Cumin

1 tablespoon Ghee

¼ teaspoon Cumin Powder

Method:

Wash and soak the rice and dal in water for 1 hour. Drain and set aside. Pour the ghee in a dish. Add the cumin and asafoetida (hing). Place the dish inside the oven.

Press ‘Rice’ 10 times on your magicook pro to select Ri 10. Select the number of servings by pressing ‘Serves 2/4’. Press ‘Start’.

When the oven starts to beep, take out the bowl and add the rice, dal, water, salt, cumin powder and turmeric powder. Place the bowl inside the oven and press ‘Start’.

Remove from the oven when it displays ‘End’. Serve hot with curd and pickle.

(Recipe: Whirlpool of India)

Benefits:

Made of rice, moong lentils and mild spices, khichdi is a healthy Indian dish that not only keeps one fuller for longer but also is a rich source of protein and fibre. Khichdi is a perfect weight loss dish which detoxifies and calms the digestive system, improves immunity and energy, lowers blood sugar levels and keeps diabetes under control.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter