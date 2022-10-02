Navratri 2022 Day 9: Halwa, poori and chana for Bhog | Recipe inside
Navratri 2022: Here’s a super easy recipe of preparing Halwa Poori Chana at home for the Navratri day 9 bhog.
Navratri 2022: The festive season is on. This year, Navratri started on September 26 and will go on till October 5. every year during Navratri, goddess Shakti or goddess Durga is worshipped. Navratri is the time of homecoming for goddess Durga with her four children from Kailash Parvat. People wear new clothes, come home to celebrate the festival with friends and family and happiness is seen in the faces. Streets deck up and all places bask in the festive vibe. Navratri-special food recipes are loved by everyone. Bhog is prepared at home to offer to the goddess.
We have curated a recipe of Halwa Poori Chana that is offered on Ashtami as a bhog for the goddess. Check out Chef Kunal Kapur’s recipe here:
Halwa Poori Chana
Ingredients:
For Chana
Kala Chana (boiled) – 2cups
Oil – 3 tbsp
Cumin seeds – 1 tsp
Green chilli – 1no
Ginger chopped – 2tsp
Turmeric powder – ½ tsp
Chilli powder – 1 tsp
Coriander powder – 1 tbsp
Salt
Ghee – 1 tbsp
For poori
Wheat flour – 2 cups
Salt – ½ tsp
Water – as required
Oil – 1 tbsp
Suji Halwa
For Syrup
Water – 3cups
Sugar – ¾ cup
Cardamom powder – ½ tsp
For Halwa
Ghee – ⅔ cup
Suji (semolina) – 1cup
Dry fruits chopped – handful
Method:
For making the Halwa, mix water, cardamom and sugar and bring to a boil. Then in a separate pan, add ghee and suji. Cook till it turns light brown. Add the sugar syrup to suji and cook it till it thickens. For making the pooris, mix atta, salt and water and knead together. Apply oil on top and let it sit for around 10 minutes. Then divide them into small pedas, flatten then and fry them in hot oil till they puff up. For making the chana, heat oil and add cumin, green chilli slit, ginger and saute together. Add turmeric, coriander and chilli powder and a dash of water. Add the boiled chana and cook till the oil separates and water evaporates. Add a dollop of ghee and serve it hot.