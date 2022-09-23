Navratri recipes 2022: 5 delicious vrat ke chawal dishes you must try

Navratri 2022: Navratri, one of the most beloved Hindu festivals, is held to honour Goddess Durga. This holy festival is observed in a variety of ways across the huge Indian subcontinent. Each region has a special way that is dedicated to it. Nevertheless, it is cherished and joyfully celebrated throughout India. The associated fasts, also known as vrats, are another significant aspect of the Navratri festival. Fasting is considered auspicious throughout the nine days of Navratri. Fasting mindfully can help you tone and detoxify your body, but doing it wrong can drain your energy and make you irritable. Include meals that will support your observance of all religious tenets while still providing your body with the nutrition and energy it requires. (Also read: Navratri recipes 2022: Easy to make pumpkin recipes for fasting )

Vrat ke chawal also known as se Samak rice (Barnyard Millet) is a great ingredient to include in your fast recipes. They are loaded with a high amount of fibre and essential minerals like iron and magnesium, which is a great source of energy. Check out some delicious vrat ke chawal recipes that you must try this Navratri.

1. Sama Pulao

(Recipe by chef Tarla Dalal )

Sama Pulao ( vrat ke chawal pulao ) (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

1 cup sanwa millet (sama)

1 tbsp ghee

1 tsp cumin seeds (jeera)

2 cloves (laung / lavang)

1 small stick cinnamon (dalchini)

1 cardamom (elaichi)

1 tsp finely chopped green chillies

1/2 cup potato cubes

rock salt (sendha namak) to taste

2 tbsp finely chopped coriander (dhania) , optional

1/4 cup roasted and coarsely crushed peanuts

Method:

- To make sama pulao, soak the sanwa millet in enough water for 10 to 15 minutes in a deep bowl. Drain and keep aside.

- Heat the ghee in a deep non-stick pan, add the cumin seeds, cloves, cinnamon and cardamom and sauté on a medium flame for 30 seconds.

- Add the green chillies, potatoes and little salt, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 5 minutes ,while stirring occasionally.

- Add the soaked sanwa millet, mix gently and cook on a medium flame for 1 minute. , while stirring occasionally.

- Add 2 cups of water and little salt, mxi well, cover with a lid and cook on a medium flame for 6 to 8 minutes, while stirring occasionally.

- Add the coriander and peanuts and mix well. Serve the sama pulao hot.

2. Sama Rice Dosa (vrat ke chawal dosa )

(Recipe by chef Ranveer Brar)

Sama rice dosa (vrat ke chawal dosa) (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

For batter-

1 Cup Sama/Vrat ke Chawal

2 tbsp Sago Pearls

1 tsp Sugar

Sendha Namak, to taste

For Topping-

1 tbsp Ginger, finely chopped

2 Green Chili, finely chopped

2 tbsp Fresh Coriander, finely chopped

Method:

- In mixer jar combine sama chawal, sago pearls and grind to a fine powder. Now transfer the powdered rice mixture to a mixing bowl. Add sugar, salt and mix well.

- Now add 2 cups of water and mix well to form smooth flowing batter. Rest the batter for 5 mins. Meanwhile for topping, mix ginger, green chili, fresh coriander.

- Heat a dosa tava on high flame, add a tsp of oil and let it smoke. Now wipe the pan with a tissue paper. Mix the batter and using your hands sprinkle the dosa batter on hot tava.

- Drizzle little oil on top and top it up with the topping mixture and let it cook for 3-4mins. Fold it into triangle and serve hot with chutney.

3. Sama Rice kheer

(Recipe by Instagram/@indraniskitchenflavours)

Sama rice kheer ( vrat ke chawal kheer ) (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

Sama rice 1/2 cup

Full fat milk 1 liter

Sugar 1/2 cup or as per desired sweetness

1/3rd cup crushed nuts( cashews, almonds, pistachios)

Saffron strands a few

Cardamon powder 1/2 tsp

Method:

- In a heavy pot, take milk and let it heat. Add the sama rice and cook on low flame stirring continuously.

- Add the saffron strands and continue cooking for about 15 to 20 minutes At this stage, the kheer will thicken as the millets will fluff up on being cooked.

- Add the sugar, crushed nuts and stir. When the desired consistency and thickness is reached, switch off the flame.

- If the kheer has thick consistency on a little too much, add extra milk and cook. Serve hot or chilled.

