Navratri recipes 2022: Easy to make pumpkin recipes for fasting

Navratri 2022: The nine days festival of Navratri is here to worship the goddess Durga. On this day, fasting is considered auspicious, and Hindu worshippers observe nine days of fasting to appease Goddess Durga and obtain her blessings. Women have a lot on their plates during Navratri, from the pujas and religious events to the social gatherings and fasting. Fasting well can help you tone your body and cleanse it, but doing it incorrectly can leave you drained and irritated. It's critical to include meals that will help you adhere to all religious edicts while still giving your body the nutrition and energy it needs. Pumpkin is a great ingredient to include in your fasting recipes as it is nutritious and easy to cook. (Also read: Navratri recipes 2022: 3 delicious vrat-friendly pakoda recipes to try )

1. Pumpkin Halwa

(Recipe by Instagram/@homecookingshow)

Pumpkin Halwa(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

Ghee - 4 Tsp

Pumpkin - 200 grams

Whole Milk - 1 cup

Cardamom powder - 1 Tsp

Condensed milk - 300 grams

Grated Coconut - 1/2 cup

Roasted Cashew nuts

Roasted Almond Flakes

Chopped Pistachios

Method:

1. Take a wide saucepan, add 3 to 4 tsp of Ghee, 1 large Pumpkin about 200 gms and Saute it for about 5 minutes.

2. Add 1 cup of whole milk and cook the vegetable with the milk until the mixture is thickened and milk is evaporated.

3. Add 1 tsp of Cardamom powder, 300 gms of Condensed milk and 1/2 cup of freshly grated coconut.

4. Keep the flame on medium and keep stirring it until this thickens.

5. Mix this mixture with Roasted Cashew nuts and Roasted Almond Flakes.

6. Now, add 2 tbsp of Ghee and cook until mixture is nice and dry.

7. Garnish with some Chopped Pistachios and pumpkin halwa is ready to serve.

2. Pumpkin Raita

(Recipe by Instagram/@whatthecurrry)

Pumpkin Raita(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

Pumpkin (grated or chopped) - 1 cup

Yogurt 1 cup

Milk 1/4 cup

Chopped coriander and green chillies

Salt to taste

Red chilli powder

Roasted cumin powder

Mint to taste

Black salt (a pinch)

Sugar (1/2 teaspoon)

Method:

1. Heat some water in a pan and add grated pumpkin and cook for around 5 mins.

2. Then strain all the water and keep aside and add yogurt to a mixing bowl along with pumpkin and add milk and mix well

3. Now add salt, black salt, cumin powder, mint powder , red chilli powder, sugar and mix well.

4. Pumpkin raita is ready. Serve it as a dip or as raita with chapattis or rice.

3. Pumpkin Muffins

(Recipe by Instagram/@azurefarm)

Pumpkin muffins(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

1 2/3 cup of flour ⁠

1 cup of sugar ⁠

1 cup of dark chocolate chips ⁠

1 tsp pumpkin pie spice ⁠

1 tsp baking soda ⁠

1/4 tsp baking powder ⁠

1/4 tsp salt ⁠

Equivalent of 2 eggs ⁠

1 cup of canned pumpkin or pumpkin puree⁠

1/2 cup of butter (melted) ⁠

⁠Method:

1. Pre-heat oven to 350F then⁠ mix dry ingredients except chocolate chips. ⁠

2. Mix wet ingredients in and fold all together until mixed. ⁠

3. Add chocolate chips and mix well. It will be a thick mixture. ⁠

4. Line muffin tin with muffin cups and spoon the dough into the cups.

5. ⁠Bake for 20-25 minutes and enjoy every bite.

