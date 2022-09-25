Navratri special cookies 2022: 3 delicious and healthy cookie recipes to try

Navratri special cookies 2022: Here is Navratri, the most cherished Hindu festival. India and Indian souls all around the world experience a spiritual fervour during this nine-day festival. The festival of Navratri is a time for worship, festivity, fasting, and spiritual growth. People worship the goddess Durga in her nine forms all around the world. Fasting is encouraged throughout these days, therefore worshippers observe fasts and perform puja. It's crucial to consume foods that are nourishing and satisfy your caloric needs. The festival of Navratri is best celebrated with healthy cookies. These are made of wholesome, nutrient-rich flooring and will offer you immediate energy. Take a look at these delectable Navratri-special cookies. (Also read: Navratri 2022 special dessert recipes: 3 mouthwatering sweet delicacies to try )

Rajgira cookies

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Recipe by Instagram/@the.earthypalate)

Ingredients:

1.5 cup Rajgira flour

3/4th cup jaggery powder

1/2 cup ghee

1tsp cardamom

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp Baking soda

20 almond halves

2-3tbsp milk

1/2 tsp salt

Method:

1. In a bowl, mix all the ingredients.

2. Make a soft dough and refrigerate for 30 mins

3. Preheat the oven at 180°C for 10 mins

4. Now shape the dough in from on cookies.

5. Bake at 160°C for 20 minutes. And your hot and crispy cookies are ready.

2. Chocolate ginger Cookies

(Recipe by Instagram/@nihkan_evolvenaturally)

Ingredients:

1 cup Banana Powder

1/2 cup cocoa powder

1/2 cup condensed milk

1 tsp ginger powder

1/2 tsp cinnamon powder

1 tsp baking powder

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 cup oil or butter

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips

Method:

- In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the banana flour, cocoa powder, ginger powder & cinnamon powder, baking powder, and salt.

- Add the oil, condensed milk, and vanilla essence, stirring until a uniform batter form. Stir in the chocolate chips

- Place cookie dough in the refrigerator for 2 hours (or overnight) until completely chilled through.

- Preheat the oven to 180 degrees C. Place powdered sugar in a small bowl. Set aside.

- Roll chilled cookie dough into 1-inch balls. Drop cookie dough balls into the powdered sugar and coat evenly on all sides. Place balls at least 2-inches apart onto a cookie sheet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

- Bake for 10-13 minutes, or until cookies have a crackled appearance. Allow cookies to cool for 5 minutes before transferring them to a cooling rack to cool completely.

3. Kuttu atta cookies

(Recipe by Instagram/@thehealthylabel)

Ingredients:

1 cup kuttu atta (buckwheat floor)

1/3 to 1/2 cup brown sugar (as preferred for sweetness)

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/4 cup coconut oil

1 egg (can try subbing flax egg)

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tbsp milk (any type)

1/4 cup chocolate chips (can sub dairy free)

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 F / 180 C fan forced and line 1-2 baking trays.

2. In a bowl, mix all ingredients together except for chocolate chips and milk. Can use your hands to combine as the mixture should be quite sticky. If the mixture is too dry to easily roll into balls, add the milk to make it more sticky.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3️. Gently fold in the chocolate chips.

4. Roll into balls and place on the baking tray, leaving space between each. At the end, press each down into a cookie shape.

5. Bake for 10 minutes or until golden brown. Allow to cool for 5 mins before removing from the tray. Store in the fridge. Enjoy

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter