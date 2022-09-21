Navratri 2022 special recipes: Tasty and healthy fasting-friendly snacks

Navratri symbolises the victory of Durga over demon Mahishasura, signifying the victory of good over evil so, as you skip food made with onion, garlic, ginger, lemon and tomato during these nine days of festive celebrations to express appreciation to Maa Durga, we got you sorted some easy recipes of fasting-friendly snacks that are tasty, healthy and lip-smacking enough to tame your dessert cravings. ‘Nava’ means nine and ‘ratri’ means nights hence, the festival of Navratri is a Hindu festival that spans nine nights and ten days where devotees worship the nine avatars of Durga.

Following a strict vegetarian diet is a common fasting tradition of Hindu devotees during Navratri. Give your Navratri fasting meal a culinary delight with these tasty and healthy fasting-friendly snacks.

1. Straw Coconut Ladoos

Ingredients:

5 tbsp strawberry flavored syrup

1 tsp ghee

1 coconut, freshly grated

3 tbsp water

4 tbsp desiccated coconut for coating

Equipment needed:

1 Non-stick saucepan

1 Non-stick spoon

1 Ladle

2 Glasses

Method:

In a pan, heat ghee. Add freshly grated coconut, then add strawberry flavoured syrup and water. Lastly, cook till it leaves the sides. Shape them into ladoos and coat with the desiccated coconut.

(Recipe: Chef Ranveer Brar)

2. Quinoa Khichadi

Ingredients:

1 cup soaked quinoa

1/2 teaspoon ghee

4 curry leaves

2 chopper green chillies

Pinch of garam masala

Pinch of turmeric

3 cups water

Salt to taste

Method:

Heat a cooker, add ghee, curry leaves, chillies, turmeric, salt and water. Bring it to boil. Add quinoa and cover the cooker. Cook it for 10 minutes. Serve hot with pickle and curd.

(Recipe: Rihana Qureshi – Celebrity Nutritionist and Wellness expert)

3. Vegan mango ice cream

Ingredients:

1 cup Coconut Milk

1 cup Mango Cubes, semi frozen (or any other fruit)

1 Tbsp Honey (more if choosing a tart fruit)

Method:

In a blender, blend the milk and mango cubes till it is smooth and does not have any chunks. Move to a freezer friendly bowl and freeze the mixture.

Once completely frozen, blend this mixture and repeat the process 3 times. Move the blended mixture to molds and freeze the cream overnight. Enjoy it the next day.

(Recipe: Chef Abhav Malhotra)