Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / Navratri 2022 special recipes: Tasty and healthy fasting-friendly snacks

Navratri 2022 special recipes: Tasty and healthy fasting-friendly snacks

recipe
Updated on Sep 21, 2022 01:46 PM IST

Following a strict vegetarian diet is a common fasting tradition of Hindu devotees during Navratri. Give your Navratri fasting meal a culinary delight with these tasty and healthy fasting-friendly snacks.

Navratri 2022 special recipes: Tasty and healthy fasting-friendly snacks(Chef Ranveer Brar)
Navratri 2022 special recipes: Tasty and healthy fasting-friendly snacks(Chef Ranveer Brar)
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

Navratri symbolises the victory of Durga over demon Mahishasura, signifying the victory of good over evil so, as you skip food made with onion, garlic, ginger, lemon and tomato during these nine days of festive celebrations to express appreciation to Maa Durga, we got you sorted some easy recipes of fasting-friendly snacks that are tasty, healthy and lip-smacking enough to tame your dessert cravings. ‘Nava’ means nine and ‘ratri’ means nights hence, the festival of Navratri is a Hindu festival that spans nine nights and ten days where devotees worship the nine avatars of Durga.

Following a strict vegetarian diet is a common fasting tradition of Hindu devotees during Navratri. Give your Navratri fasting meal a culinary delight with these tasty and healthy fasting-friendly snacks.

1. Straw Coconut Ladoos

Ingredients:

5 tbsp strawberry flavored syrup

1 tsp ghee

1 coconut, freshly grated

3 tbsp water

4 tbsp desiccated coconut for coating

Equipment needed:

1 Non-stick saucepan

1 Non-stick spoon

1 Ladle

2 Glasses

Method:

In a pan, heat ghee. Add freshly grated coconut, then add strawberry flavoured syrup and water. Lastly, cook till it leaves the sides. Shape them into ladoos and coat with the desiccated coconut.

(Recipe: Chef Ranveer Brar)

2. Quinoa Khichadi

Ingredients:

1 cup soaked quinoa

1/2 teaspoon ghee

4 curry leaves

2 chopper green chillies

Pinch of garam masala

Pinch of turmeric

3 cups water

Salt to taste

Method:

Heat a cooker, add ghee, curry leaves, chillies, turmeric, salt and water. Bring it to boil. Add quinoa and cover the cooker. Cook it for 10 minutes. Serve hot with pickle and curd.

(Recipe: Rihana Qureshi – Celebrity Nutritionist and Wellness expert)

3. Vegan mango ice cream

Ingredients:

1 cup Coconut Milk

1 cup Mango Cubes, semi frozen (or any other fruit)

1 Tbsp Honey (more if choosing a tart fruit)

Method:

In a blender, blend the milk and mango cubes till it is smooth and does not have any chunks. Move to a freezer friendly bowl and freeze the mixture.

Once completely frozen, blend this mixture and repeat the process 3 times. Move the blended mixture to molds and freeze the cream overnight. Enjoy it the next day.

(Recipe: Chef Abhav Malhotra)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
navratri food recipes healthy recipes recipes recipe fitness fitness inspiration fitness goal healthy food health food health food fasting snack snacks hindu hinduism + 15 more
navratri food recipes healthy recipes recipes recipe fitness fitness inspiration fitness goal healthy food health food health food fasting snack snacks hindu hinduism + 14 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out