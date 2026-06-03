Nutritionist shares delicious ragi gond porridge recipe to help strengthen your bones: ‘It has more calcium than milk’

Ragi, or finger millet, is one of the most nutrient-dense grains in the Indian kitchen, offering several health benefits. It provides calcium, iron, fibre, and essential amino acids that support bone and muscle health, digestion, and blood sugar balance.

This recipe supports bone health and digestion. (Pinterest)

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Meanwhile, gond is another great addition to your diet, as it is rich in minerals, including calcium, phosphorus, and magnesium, and may help improve bone health. It may also contribute to bone density and reduce the risk of fractures and osteoporosis.

With both ragi and gong offering bone health benefits, why not include them both in your diet through delicious recipes? One such recipe was shared by nutritionist Kiran Kukreja on Instagram on October 29: ragi gond porridge. She stated that this traditional dish is great for bone strengthening and contains more calcium than milk. In her recipe, she used sprouted ragi flour, which is easy to digest and contains more iron and calcium than regular ragi flour.

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{{^usCountry}} Here's how to make ragi gond porridge: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's how to make ragi gond porridge: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients (1 to 2 servings) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients (1 to 2 servings) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • Sprouted ragi flour - 3 tbsp {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • Sprouted ragi flour - 3 tbsp {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • Desi bilong cow ghee - 1 tsp {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • Desi bilong cow ghee - 1 tsp {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • Fried gond 1 tbsp (crushed) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • Fried gond 1 tbsp (crushed) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • Grated coconut - 1 tbsp {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • Grated coconut - 1 tbsp {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • Soaked aliv seeds - 1 tsp {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • Soaked aliv seeds - 1 tsp {{/usCountry}}

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• Dates powder - 1½ tbsp

• Water or milk - 1½ cups

• Cardamom - a pinch (optional)

Method

1. Heat ghee and roast ragi flour on a low flame for five to six minutes till aromatic.

2. Add water slowly, stirring to avoid lumps.

3. Once thick, mix in date powder, grated coconut, soaked aliv, and gond.

4. Cook for one to two minutes more. Add cardamom if desired.

5. Serve warm and enjoy.

Why is ragi so beneficial?

According to Dr Shubham Vatsya, a gastroenterologist at ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, Delhi, ragi or finger millet is rich in calcium, iron, fibre, and essential amino acids. Just 100 grams of ragi provides 300 mg of calcium. So it is a very powerful grain for bone and muscle health, and for growing children.

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Moreover, it has a high fibre content, which improves satiety and helps reduce sugar spikes, making it useful for metabolic health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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