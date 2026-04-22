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Nutritionist shares zero-sugar mishti doi recipe with 7g protein and only 110 cal in each serving

Aathira Sethumadhavan shares no-sugar, low-calorie mishti doi recipe for guilt-free indulgence. 

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 06:34 pm IST
By Debapriya Bhattacharya
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For sweet-lovers and Bengalis in particular, misti doi is more than just a sweet; it is an emotion. No matter how serious one is about their health, it is extremely difficult to stay away from such a delight. Taking to Instagram on April 21, certified nutritionist and digital content creator Aathira Sethumadhavan helps us out by sharing her recipe for mishti doi that has no added sugar and only 110 calories in each serving.

The mishti doi recipe has no added sugar. (@aathirasethumadhavan/Instagram)

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“Mishti Doi is one of my favourite desserts, and I could eat it every day, given a choice. But the OG version has too much sugar - so I reworked to fit into a higher-protein, lower-cal version without losing that deep caramel flavour,” she wrote in the caption.

The secret to Aathira’s recipe is allulose, a zero-calorie natural sweetener which the nutritionist claimed tastes exactly like sugar but without the calories or the blood sugar spike.

This will not set as thick as traditional mishti doi — allulose doesn’t feed the Lactobacillus culture the way sugar does, and Greek yoghurt has less whey to work with. Expect a softer, spoonable set with deep caramel flavour,” shared Aathira. “For a firmer set, whisk in 1 tablespoon of full-fat milk powder along with the Greek yoghurt.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.

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Home / Lifestyle / Recipes / Nutritionist shares zero-sugar mishti doi recipe with 7g protein and only 110 cal in each serving
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