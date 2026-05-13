...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Probiotic Boosted Bread Besan Toast With Fresh Herbs And High Protein For Vegetarian Morning Meals

Probiotic boosted bread besan toast combines besan, bread, yoghurt, and vegetables to create a protein-rich vegetarian breakfast with balanced nutrition.

Published on: May 13, 2026 12:48 pm IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
Advertisement

A simple bread toast can become far more nutritious with a layer of besan batter, vegetables, and probiotic ingredients. Probiotic-boosted bread besan toast combines gram flour, curd, herbs, and toasted bread to create a high protein vegetarian breakfast with crisp texture and balanced flavour.

Probiotic Boosted Bread Besan Toast(Freepik)

Bread besan toast has roots in Indian home cooking where besan chilla batter is often adapted into quick breakfast recipes. This version uses yoghurt or probiotic curd along with besan to create a slightly tangy batter that coats bread slices evenly. Chopped vegetables and herbs add colour, texture, and freshness while helping the toast feel lighter during summer mornings.

This recipe differs from paneer and besan toast because it focuses more on probiotic ingredients and lighter texture instead of dense fillings. Compared to Greek yogurt besan toast, this version uses Indian-style curd and lighter seasoning. Chickpea and yogurt mash toast usually has a softer spread-like consistency, while bread besan toast develops a crisp outer layer after cooking.

Feature

Probiotic Bread Besan Toast

Paneer and Besan Toast

Chickpea and Yogurt Mash Toast

Main Protein Source

Besan and probiotic curd

Paneer and besan

Chickpeas and yogurt

Texture

Crisp outside and soft inside

Dense and filling

Soft and spread-like

Taste Profile

Tangy and savoury

Mild and creamy

Earthy and creamy

Protein Content

High

High

Moderate

Cooking Style

Pan toasted batter-coated bread

Stuffed toast preparation

Spread-based toast

Digestibility

Moderate to easy

Moderate

Easy

Best For

Breakfast and snacks

Heavy breakfast meals

Light breakfast options

Summer Suitability

Suitable

Moderate

Suitable

Texture Highlight

Crispy coating

Thick filling

Smooth topping

Main Nutritional Benefit

Protein and probiotics

Protein and calcium

Fibre and probiotics

Quick Breakfast Recipe Snapshot

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Servings: 2 servings

Calories: 240 calories per serving

Flavour Profile: Savoury, tangy, and lightly spiced

Nutrition: High protein and probiotic-rich

Difficulty: Easy

Crispy Bread Besan Toast with Probiotic Batter and Fresh Herbs

This bread besan toast combines gram flour, probiotic curd, vegetables, and bread to create a crispy and protein-rich breakfast. The outside develops a golden texture while the inside remains soft and flavourful.

Ingredients

  • 4 bread slices
  • 1 cup besan (gram flour)
  • 1/2 cup curd or probiotic yogurt
  • 1 small onion, finely chopped
  • 1 green chilli, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons coriander leaves
  • 1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon cumin powder
  • Salt as needed
  • Water as required
  • 1 teaspoon oil for cooking

Step-by-Step Instructions

  1. Add besan, curd, turmeric powder, cumin powder, and salt into a bowl. Mix properly and add water gradually to create a smooth batter.
  2. Add chopped onion, green chilli, and coriander leaves into the batter. The vegetables help improve texture and add freshness to the toast.
  3. Dip each bread slice into the batter carefully so both sides are coated evenly without becoming too soft.
  4. Heat a pan lightly with oil and place the coated bread slices on it. Cook on medium heat until both sides become golden and crisp.
  5. Serve hot with mint chutney, curd dip, or tomato chutney. The crisp texture and savoury flavour work well for breakfast or evening snacks.

Nutritional Value of Probiotic Bread Besan Toast

According to research by Composition of Foods Raw, Processed, Prepared">Composition of Foods Raw, Processed, Prepared, this bread besan toast combines gram flour, probiotic curd, and vegetables to create a balanced breakfast with protein, fibre, and beneficial nutrients. The combination of besan and curd helps improve texture while adding nutritional value.

Nutrient

Amount Per Serving

Energy

240 calories

Protein

19 g

Carbohydrates

26 g

Fat

7 g

Fibre

5 g

Calcium

Moderate

FAQs

Is bread besan toast good for high protein breakfast meals?

Bread besan toast provides protein from gram flour and probiotic curd, making it suitable for balanced breakfast meals. The combination of protein and fibre also helps maintain energy levels for longer periods.

Can probiotic bread besan toast be made without curd?

Probiotic bread besan toast recipe can be prepared without curd by using water or plant-based yogurt alternatives. The texture may become slightly less tangy compared to the probiotic version.

Which bread works best for besan toast recipes?

Whole wheat bread and multigrain bread work especially well because they provide better texture and balanced nutrition. Thicker bread slices also hold the batter more effectively during cooking.

 
health
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Home / Lifestyle / Recipes / Probiotic Boosted Bread Besan Toast With Fresh Herbs And High Protein For Vegetarian Morning Meals
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.