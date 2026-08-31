Proteinmaxxing made easy: Try this high-protein paneer tikka recipe at home

Tracking protein intake has become a daily fitness goal for many. Calorie-conscious people and fitness enthusiasts diligently monitor their meals to ensure they contain essential nutrients such as protein and dietary fibre. Protein frequently takes the spotlight because of its many benefits. As per Healthline, it helps reduce appetite and hunger, increase muscle mass and strength, curb cravings, support metabolism and weight management, and aid recovery after an injury.ALSO READ: Hosting guests this long weekend? Try this nutritionist-approved delicious one-pot mutton pulao with 33 g of protein

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But watching protein intake so closely can feel fatiguing. You may feel stuck between protein shakes and dull-tasting protein-loaded foods. When you don't add variety, your motivation to adhere to your protein intake may also tank. Proteinmaxxing's way forward is to make it fun and prepare recipes you may actually want to enjoy. One such fun recipe is paneer tikka. It is savoury, flavourful, and nutritious at the same time.

Apart from protein shake, add whole protein foods to your diet.

Shilpa Kumar, In-house Chef, Akshayakalpa Organic, shared an easy recipe for high-protein paneer tikka.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients: Organic high-protein paneer – 200g

Butter (unsalted) or ghee – 1 tbsp

Red chilli powder – ½ tsp

Turmeric powder – ½ tsp

Coriander powder – ½ tsp

Jeera and pepper powder – ½ tsp

Salt – ½ tsp

Ginger garlic paste – ½ tsp

Fresh coriander leaves (chopped) – to garnish

Carrots, cucumber, and cabbage (sliced) – to garnish Method: Boil high-protein paneer in hot water for 2 minutes.

Drain the water and keep aside.

Mix ½ tbsp butter or melted ghee with all the spice powders and salt.

Mix ginger-garlic paste and marinate for 2 minutes.

On a tawa, heat the remaining butter, place the marinated paneer gently, and cook on both sides, flipping each side for 2 minutes each

Apply extra ghee/butter as per taste.

Gently transfer it to a serving plate and garnish with your favourite vegetables.

Serve hot. How much protein is enough? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients: Organic high-protein paneer – 200g

Butter (unsalted) or ghee – 1 tbsp

Red chilli powder – ½ tsp

Turmeric powder – ½ tsp

Coriander powder – ½ tsp

Jeera and pepper powder – ½ tsp

Salt – ½ tsp

Ginger garlic paste – ½ tsp

Fresh coriander leaves (chopped) – to garnish

Carrots, cucumber, and cabbage (sliced) – to garnish Method: Boil high-protein paneer in hot water for 2 minutes.

Drain the water and keep aside.

Mix ½ tbsp butter or melted ghee with all the spice powders and salt.

Mix ginger-garlic paste and marinate for 2 minutes.

On a tawa, heat the remaining butter, place the marinated paneer gently, and cook on both sides, flipping each side for 2 minutes each

Apply extra ghee/butter as per taste.

Gently transfer it to a serving plate and garnish with your favourite vegetables.

Serve hot. How much protein is enough? {{/usCountry}}

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As per Harvard Health, the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for protein is a modest 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight, or 0.36 grams per pound. Check this protein calculator to determine your daily intake according to body weight and height.