Raksha Bandhan special recipes to rustle up for your sibling this festive week

Rakhi is celebrated annually on the full moon in the Hindu Month of Shravan where Raksha Bandhan is a time-honoured ritual of protection amid siblings, the greatest gift that brothers and sisters give each other to celebrate the pure bond that exists between them. While “Raksha” literally translates to ‘safety’, “bandhan” means ‘bond’, the festival of Rakha Bandhan is a celebration of this unbreakable bond that exists between siblings with a promise to always be there to protect and no matter what the circumstances and in an unconditional way that is only integral to siblings.

Is your sister a workout enthusiast? Remember, a healthy smoothie is essential to wrap up the workout regime in order to restore the energy and provide sufficient nutrition to the body and a great combination of good and rich ingredients is perfect to complete your fitness regime. Here are top DIY smoothies you can make at home and since the auspicious festival of Rakhi or Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner, we got you sorted with the perfect way to convey unconditional love for your sister by moving over the regular gifts to whip up these lip-smacking recipes from pulao to desserts and smoothies for your sibling:

1. Badam Pulao Aranchini (Serves 2)

Badam Pulao Aranchini (Chef Manish Mehrotra)

Ingredients:

Finely chopped almond ½ cup

Boiled rice (preferably Basmati) 1 cup

Onions chopped 2 tbsp.

Chopped red bell pepper 1 tbsp.

Chopped green capsicum 1 tbsp.

Crushed black pepper ½ tsp

Salt to taste

Pao bhaji masala 1 tbsp

Lime juice ½ tsp

Freshly chopped coriander leaves 2 tbsp

Olive oil 1 tbsp

Butter 1 tbsp

Cumin seed ½ tsp

Cheddar cheese ¼ cup

Method:

Roast whole almonds in preheated oven at 180 degree Celsius for 4 minutes and cut into slivers once cooled. In a pan heat, oil and crackle cumin seed. Then add chopped onions, chopped red bell pepper, chopped green capsicum, pao bhaji masala and saute it for another 10 – 12 sec. ​

Now add cooked rice and toss them well. Adjust seasoning. Finish with butter, freshly chopped coriander leaves and squeeze lime juice. Allow it cool, add cheddar cheese and half of the chopped almonds. mix well. Divide the mix in small balls of 20 gm each.

Roll balls in almond slivers. Shake off any excess crumb over it. Then place on the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with remaining balls. In a pre-heated oven at 200 degree C, Bake risotto balls for 25 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm.

(Recipe: Chef Manish Mehrotra)

2. Green Goddess Smoothie

Green Goddess Smoothie (Aditi Mammen Gupta)

Ingredients:

1 scoop vegan protein powder (vanilla flavour)

1/2 cup almond milk

1 cup spinach

1/2 cup pineapple

1 frozen banana

1 cup cold water

2 ice cubes

Method:

Blend everything together in a high speed mixer. Once your smoothie is creamy and smooth, pour into a glass or jug.

3. Reese's Taste Alike Smoothie

Reese's Taste Alike Smoothie (Aditi Mammen Gupta)

Ingredients:

3/4 cup water

1 frozen banana

1 tablespoon smooth peanut butter

1 soft Medjool date, pitted

2 tablespoons cocoa powder

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 scoop VEGAN protein powder (chocolate flavour)

1/2 cup ice cubes

Method:

Blend everything in a blender till smooth like a milkshake consistency. Serve immediately.

4. Mocha Chocolate Smoothie

Mocha Chocolate Smoothie (Aditi Mammen Gupta)

Ingredients:

1 scoop vegan protein powder (chocolate flavour)

1/2 frozen banana

1/2 cup of almond milk

1/2 teaspoon of instant coffee powder

1 tablespoon almond butter

A couple of ice cubes

1/2 cup spinach (optional)

Method:

Blend all the ingredients together and pour into a tall glass. Serve chilled!

(Smoothie recipes: Aditi Mammen Gupta)

5. Amrakhand Mousse and Besan Laddoo Towers (Serves 6)

Amrakhand Mousse and Besan Laddoo Towers (Chef Rachel Goenka)

Ingredients:

Besan laddoo 500g

Unsalted butter 50g

White chocolate 100g

Ingredients for mousse:

Amrakhand 600g

Whipped cream 100g

Gelatin 1 tsp

Warm water 20 ml

Ingredients for garnish:

Fresh raspberries 200g

Method:

Crush the besan laddoo to a crumble using a rolling pin. Add the unsalted butter and mix well. Place the mixture between two sheets of baking paper. Roll the crumble into a thin layer and refrigerate for 20 to 25 minutes. Melt the white chocolate over a double boiler and set it aside.

Take the rolled laddoo out of the fridge and cut it into discs using a 3-inch round cutter. You will need 18 discs. Using a pastry brush, spread a thin layer of melted white chocolate on one side of the discs. Refrigerate the chocolate-covered discs for 30 minutes. Melt the gelatine in warm water, and set aside.

Scoop the amrakhand into a mixing bowl. Loosen it by adding a spoonful of whipped cream. Gently fold the rest of the whipped cream into the amrakhand and add the gelatine. Give it a quick stir to incorporate the gelatine evenly. (Too much whisking will knock the air out of the whipped cream.)

Transfer the mousse into a piping bag fitted with a round nozzle. To layer the towers, take a besan disc (white chocolate side down) and pipe peaks of mousse. Place another besan disc on top and repeat the layers. You need3 layers each of disc and mousse.

Set in the fridge for an hour. Garnish with fresh raspberries or mixed berries and serve.

(Recipe: Chef Rachel Goenka)