Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / Ramadan 2022: Presenting Shahi Shakarpara as the evening snack
recipe

Ramadan 2022: Presenting Shahi Shakarpara as the evening snack

Ramadan 2022: Here’s a super easy recipe of Shahi Shakarpara which you can make at home and enjoy the festive evenings with your near and dear ones with this traditional snack.
Ramadan 2022: Presenting Shahi Shakarpara as the evening snack(Pinterest)
Published on Apr 18, 2022 10:20 AM IST
ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

Ramadan 2022: The holy month of Ramadan started on April 2 this year and will go on till May 2. This month is observed with fasting, prayers and community by the Muslim community all over the world. The breaking of the fast is done with a lip-smacking spread of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes known as Iftaar. Iftaar is traditionally done with dates and water, which leads to an Iftaar-special spread including fried items, desserts, cooling drinks and a lot more. Shahi Shakarpara is one of the traditional Indian snacks which is loved by everyone, not just for their taste, but also for the royal shape they come in. Chef Kunal Kapur shared an easy recipe of Shahi Shakarpara on his Instagram profile a day back and urged us to try it at home to make the Ramadan evenings more festive.

ALSO READ: Ramadan 2022: Roofafza to break the fast and beat the heat. Recipe inside

Ingredients:

500 gms Maida

a pinch Salt

for frying Oil

Chilled water - as required

2 cup Sugar

1 cup Water

a dash Milk

Method:

In a bowl, make a dough with maida, ghee, salt and water. Then rest it for 15-20 minutes. In a separate pan, mix sugar, water and a dash of milk and bring to a boil. Cool the sugar syrup down. Then spread out the dough thin (2mm) and cut into rectangle shape 6”x3”. Make slits breadthwise on the dough leaving 1cm from top and bottom. Give ½ cm wide slits throughout the dough. Then dust dry flour on top of the dough. Dip your finger in water and run through the edges and fold it like a book fold. Repeat the process again for another book fold. Make a knot-like shape by folding the top edge and bending and bringing the top edge through the centre to the other side. Then deep fry the Shakarpara in medium hot oil till it turns golden brown. Let the Shakarpara cool down. Dip the Shakarpara in sugar syrup for 30 seconds and sprinkle nuts on top. Rest it for an hour before serving.

RELATED STORIES

(Recipe: Kunal Kapur, Chef)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ramadan snack
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP