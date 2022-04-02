Ramadan 2022: Relish these Iftar-special desserts. Recipes inside

Ramadan 2022: Ramadan is almost here. The ninth month of the Islamic calendar is celebrated by Muslims worldwide through fasting, prayers and community. This is also the time when lip-smacking Iftar dishes are prepared and served for breaking the fast. Traditionally fast is broken with a bite of a date and water, but that leads to a spread of several vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. Iftar-special desserts are equally tasty for their nutritious dishes. We have prepared a list of recipes that you can make at home and relish with your friends and family.

ALSO READ: Ramadan 2022: Date, history, significance of the ninth month of Islamic calendar

Firni Falooda:

Firni Falooda(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

Rice soaked, drained well and coarsely ground ¼ cup

Milk reduced till half 1½ litre

Oil 1 tablespoon

Almonds thinly sliced 10

saffron strands a few

Green cardamom powder ¼ teaspoon

Sugar 6 tablespoon

Falooda cooked 1 cup

Rose syrup 8 tbsps +

Khus syrup 1 tbsp + t

Method:

Saute almonds in oil. Add 1 cup of thickened milk to the rice and mix well. Then add 2 cups thickened milk, saffron and green cardamom powder to the pan and mix well. Add the rice paste and stir continuously till the rice gets cooked and the mixture thickens. Add the remaining milk and mix well. Transfer the firni to a large bowl and stir continuously till it cools down. Add sugar and mix it with the firni. Put the falooda in serving glasses, drizzle the glasses with khus syrup and add rose syrup on top.

Caramel Banana with White and Black Sesame Seeds: Caramel Banana with White and Black Sesame Seeds(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

Ripe bananas 4-5

Sugar 1 cup

White sesame seeds roasted 1 tablespoon

black sesame seeds (kale til) roasted 1 tablespoon

Lemon juice 2 tablespoons

Honey 1 tablespoon

Method:

Add sugar and ¼ cup of water in a pan and cook Simultaneously peel the bananas and slice them diagonally into three pieces . Add lemon juice and honey to the mix. Place the bananas on a silicon sheet and prick each of the pieces with toothpicks. Drizzle the golden sugar micture over the banana pieces and add black and white sesame seeds. Dislodge the bananas and serve when cool.

Mango Sevaiyan Burfi: Mango Sevaiyan Burfi(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

Ripe mangoes pulp removed 2

Sevaiyan 1 cup

Milk 1 cup

Sugar 1 cup

Green cardamom powder 1 teaspoon

Dry fruits for garnishing

Method:

Put mango pulp, sevaiyan, sugar and milk in a pan and bring to a boil. Add green cardamom powder to the mix. Transfer the mixture to a greased tray and garnish with dry fruits and refrigerate. Cut into burfi shapes and serve.

(Recipe: Sanjeev Kapoor, Chef)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON