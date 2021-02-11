Recipe: Decadent Red Velvet Waffle Cookies to add colour to your Valentine's day
Valentine's Day this year falls on a Sunday, making it the perfect opportunity for those of you hoping to pamper your better half with a lovely home cooked meal, be it breakfast in bed or a cozy, candle lit dinner. Red Velvet is the perfect dessert for those of you hoping to add a dash of colour to your meal, and if you're in the mood for a snack that will last you well after the charms of Valentine's Day are over, then the following recipe for this decadent, lush and easy to make Red Velvet Waffle Cookie is the perfect creation to add a bit of fun and colour to your V-day celebrations. Read on:
Red Velvet Waffle Cookie
INGREDIENTS:
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder
2 sticks butter, unsalted
1 cup sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
3 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 1/2 teaspoons red food colouring
Cooking spray
Cream Cheese Glaze:
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 cup powdered sugar
1/2 cup milk
Pinch of salt
Red and pink sprinkles, optional
Canned whipping cream for garnishing
METHOD:
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour and cocoa powder. Set aside.
In the bowl of a stand mixer, cream together the butter, sugar, and salt until smooth (about 4 or 5 minutes). Mix to combine.
Turn the mixer to medium and add the eggs one at a time until incorporated. Then mix in the vanilla and red food coloring. Finally, set the mixer on low speed and slowly add the flour. The batter will be sticky.
Next, turn on your waffle iron, lightly spray with cooking spray, and set the temperature to medium-high (400 degrees F). Add about a tablespoon of dough to each section of the waffle iron. "Bake" for 2-4 minutes or until the cookies are golden brown. Let the cookies cool and crisp up on a wire rack.
For the glaze, beat together the cream cheese and powdered sugar and salt until smooth. Slowly begin to incorporate the milk until you achieve the desired consistency. You may not need all of the milk. Dip the tops of each cookie into the glaze and return them to the cooling rack. Decorate with sprinkles and whipped cream.
(Recipe by Inspired by Charm)
