Recipe: Deconstructed Banoffee Pie to sweeten your Valentine's Day
Valentine's Day is the perfect occasion for you to treat your better half to a wonderful experience, and given that most of us have been homebound for most of the pandemic, and continue to be, it's best to make the most of the time and opportunity while we still have it. While coronavirus may have dampened celebrations for people all over the world, there is always a silver lining to every cloud, and we must enjoy the fact that we can spend some quality leisure time with our near and dear ones before life goes back to normal and we have to get back to the grind. So if low-key celebrations are something you are after this Valentine's Day, then this deconstructed Banoffee Pie recipe is the perfect end to sweeten your Valentine's night. Read on:
Deconstructed Banoffee Pie
Ingredients:
1 tin caramel treat
1 large banana sliced
500ml double cream
1tsp vanilla essence
1tsp icing sugar
Base
20g butter softened
100g Tennis biscuits crushed
Banana parfait
250g banana puree
112g sugar
75ml water
185ml double cream
1tsp vanilla essence
4 egg yolks
Method
For the parfait. Add the sugar and water to a pan and bring to 118 degrees Celsius. Semi whip the cream and vanilla essence until almost at the soft peak stage.Add the eggs to an upright electric mixer and whisk at high speed until the egg yolks become light and creamy in appearance. Once the sugar mixture has reached temperature, gradually pour it into the eggs at a steady stream.
Continue to whisk at high speed until the mixture has cooled and doubled in size. Once cool, gently fold in the cream followed by the banana puree. Pour into moulds and freeze for about 12 hours
For the biscuit
Mix the crushed biscuits with the butter until they are combined and resemble a paste. Press into a mould and bake in an oven at 180*c for 5 min or until it has become semi-solid. Remove and cool.
For the cream
Whip the cream, vanilla essence, and icing sugar together with an upright electric whisk until it forms semi-hard peaks. Transfer to a piping bag.
To plate
Transfer the caramel treat into a piping bag and pipe a spiral at the centre of the plate. Slice the parfait and place just off the centre of the plate. Roughly break the biscuit and arrange it randomly on the plate. Pipe the cream haphazardly alongside the parfait. Place the banana slices so that they lean on the whipped cream.
(Recipe by chefs at Granny Mouse Country House)
