Recipe: Bring a world of health benefits to lunch plate with arbi dantha sabzi

They say, “Let your food be the medicine” and since fruits and vegetables don't fight diseases but their absence surely surely causes one, we decided to give health a chance this Wednesday with a lunch platter of Arbi Ke Danthal Ki Sabzi. Looking for your mid-week energy? Search no further as we got you sorted with this fiber and nutrient-rich lunch recipe of Arbi Ke Danthal Ki Sabzi.

We strongly rooted for it, when Buddha said, “To keep the body in good health is a duty, otherwise we shall not be able to keep our mind strong and clear.” Hence, since our first wealth is good health, we are bringing a world of health benefits to our lunch plate with arbi dantha sabzi whose easy recipe we couldn't resist sharing with you.

Ingredients:

400 gms colocasia stalks

6 nos colocasia leaves

1 Onion finely chopped

1 tsp Ginger - Garlic finely ground

1 Tomatoes finely chopped

1 Finely chopped green chillies

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon Mustard

1 pinch Asafoetida

1/2 teaspoon coriander powder

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon chilli powder

1/2 teaspoon Garam Masala

1/2 teaspoon Chaat masala

According to taste Salt

Groundnut oil - 4 tbsp

as required green coriander

Method:

First of all, wash the stalks and leaves thoroughly with warm water. Now cut them into long or chokor shapes and keep them aside. Light the gas and keep the kadhai.

Add groundnut oil to the kadhai and when the oil is hot, add asafoetida, cumin and mustard seeds. Now add ginger-garlic paste and green chillies and fry them. After this add onion and fry it well till it becomes translucent.

Now add tomatoes to it. Fry this spice for 2 minutes. Now add coriander powder, turmeric, red chilli and salt and fry it well. When the masala is well roasted, then add chopped stalks and sauté it a little.

Add 1/4 bowl of water to this spice and cover the pan. When the water dries up and the stalks become soft, add leaves, garam masala to it and cover and cook for 1 minute.

Turn off the gas after 1 minute and add green coriander to the vegetable. Serve it with hot chapattis or parathas.

(Recipe: Godrej Vikhroli Cucina)

Benefits:

Arbi, ghuiyaan or taro root may help control blood sugar and help in combating diabetes. Since it is a great source of fiber and other important nutrients, it ensures potential health benefits like reducing the risk of heart disease, may offer anti-cancer properties, aide in weight loss and promote the growth of good bacteria to ensure good gut health.

