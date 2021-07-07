Recipe: Celebrate World Chocolate Day with Coffee Crunch Chocolate Tart

Today is undoubtedly the day for chocolate lovers since July 7 marks World Chocolate Day or International Chocolate Day, ever since 2009 and we are no different as we fetch the ingredients to whip up some mouthwatering Coffee Crunch Chocolate Tarts this Wednesday. It was on this date in 1550 that chocolate was first brought to Europe and as we mark World Chocolate Day today, let’s indulge in the annual global celebration of the delightful, healthy and irreplaceable treats by whipping up some Coffee Crunch Chocolate Tarts that are drool-worthy enough to brush aside our mid-week blues.

Ingredients for crust:

1 crust from Pie Crusts, softened as will be directed on the box.

Ingredients for crumb layer:

1/2 cup crisp coconut cookie crumbs (3 to 4 cookies)

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons packed brown sugar

1 to 2 teaspoons SLAY Madras Mud Blend

1 tablespoon butter or margarine

Ingredients for filling:

1 cup powdered sugar

1 package (3 oz) cream cheese, softened

1 1/2teaspoons vanilla

2 oz unsweetened baking chocolate, melted

2 cups whipping cream

Ingredients for garnish:

6 to 8 roasted coffee beans

Unsweetened baking cocoa

Method:

Heat oven to 450°F. Place pie crust in an ungreased 10-inch tart pan with removable bottom or 9-inch glass pie plate; press in bottom and up side of pan. Trim edges if necessary.

Generously prick crust with fork. In a small bowl, mix cookie crumbs, flour, brown sugar and instant coffee. Using a fork or pastry blender, cut in butter until mixture is crumbly.

Sprinkle over the bottom of the pie crust-lined pan. Bake for 12 to 16 minutes or until light golden brown. Cool completely, about 30 minutes.

In a large bowl, beat powdered sugar, cream cheese and vanilla until well blended. Add chocolate; beat until smooth. Gradually add whipping cream, beating until firm peaks form.

Spread filling into crust. Refrigerate 2 to 3 hours. Remove side of pan; garnish as desired. Cover and refrigerate any remaining tart.

(Recipe: SLAY Coffee)

Benefits:

Cocoa has the capacity to stimulate the brain to release endorphins that helps elevate one’s mood. The unsweetened cacao powder is a source of magnesium and other minerals and lacks the high-calorie cocoa butter or sugars found in garden-variety chocolate.

Apart from lifting up your mood in a jiffy or being a mood enhancer, chocolates’ reputation is rising for having antioxidant effects and reducing risk factors for heart disease courtesy its cocoa content. It has several other health benefits like being aphrodisiac and helping protect your skin against the sun by acting as a sunscreen.

