Recipe: Celebrate World Food Day 2021 with a mouthwatering dish of Bean Foogath

Celebrated internationally to commemorate the date of the founding of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization in 1945, World Food Day is marked annually on 16 October. The food we consume and the way we do it, not only affects our health and that of our planet but also has an impact on the way agri-food systems work.

Hence, we need to be a part of the change where a sustainable agri-food system is provided in which a variety of sufficient, nutritious and safe foods are available at an affordable price to everyone and nobody is hungry or suffers from any form of malnutrition. In the hope of arriving at sustainable agri-food systems that lead to better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life for all, we are celebrating World Food Day today with a healthy and easy recipe of Bean Foogath which can be made quickly at home within minutes in the microwave.

Ingredients:

1100 grams French Beans

5 grams Split Bengal Gram

5 grams Split Black Gram

50 grams Onion, chopped

5 grams Ginger, chopped

½ teaspoon Green Chillies chopped

50ml Water

50 grams Coconut grated

½ Lemon Juice

3-4 Curry Leaves

¼ teaspoon Mustard Seeds

Salt to taste

1.5 tablespoon Oil

Method:

In a bowl, pour oil. Add mustard seeds and curry leaves. Place the bowl inside the oven. Press “Vegetables and Curries” six times on your magicook pro to select SA 06. Select the number of servings by pressing Serves 2/4 and press “Start”.

When the oven starts to beep, take the bowl out and mix in the ginger garlic paste, onion, green chillies. boiled black chana, beans, salt, bean sprouts, lemon juice. Pour the water into the bowl and mix it well. Place the bowl back inside the oven.

Press “Start”. Remove it from the oven when it displays “End”. Allow it to stand covered for 10 minutes. Mix in the grated coconut and serve hot.

(Recipe: Whirlpool of India)

Benefits:

French beans are rich in folate, antioxidants and full of protein, a vital nutrient that plays a key role in maintaining and repairing the body. They help in controlling appetite, aide heart health, prevent fatty liver, reduces the risk of cancer and help stabilise diabetes and glucose metabolism.

