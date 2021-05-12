Recipe: Chef Gordon Ramsay approves these Tamarind Chicken Wings for Eid 2021
Ramadan, the holiest month-long observance of Muslims around the world is finally coming to an end this week, and believers around the world are gearing up to celebrate the culmination of Ramadan, Eid. Eid is the festival of breaking fast as is observed after the new moon of Shawaal (the tenth month of the Islamic calendar) is seen in the sky. On Eid, Muslims get together and eat for the first time during the day after a month of fasting from dawn to dusk, and these feast include a variety of kebabs, kofte, biryani, desserts and plenty more. However if you are bored of eating traditional recipes for Eid, this Tamarind flavoured chicken wings recipe is perfect as it is spicy and tangy and super quick and easy to make.
These Tamarind flavoured chicken wings are approved by the chef at Chef Gordon Ramsay's Dubai restaurant, Bread Street Kitchen, and one bite of these and no other chicken wing will ever match up. Read on:
Ingredients for Chicken Wings
Chilli powder 20gr
Cumin powder 20 gr
Coriander powder 10gr
Turmeric 5gr
Paprika 50gr
Garam Masala 10gr
Onion powder 100gr
Garlic salt 50gr
Lamon juice 1no
Flour 100gr
Corn starch 30gr
Egg 4nos
Salt
Dijon mustard 10gr
Oil 50ml
Method
1. Rub the wings with all the dry spices until evenly coated then add the wet ingredients and mix again.
2. Set aside until needed.
3. Coat with equal parts of flour and corn flour before frying for 10’ @180c
Tamarind sauce
Ingredients
Tamarind 650gr (soaked in 2lt water 15’)
Dry chilli 50gr
Fennel seeds 200gr
Cumin seeds 200gr
Black peppercorns 20gr
Tomato paste 250gr
Ketchup 500gr
Onions 10ns
Crushed garlic 3nos
Bayleaves 6nos
Wostersauce 1.5lt
Brown sugar 500gr
Honey 600gr
Chicken stock 15lt
White wine vinegar 300ml
Coriander seeds 50 gr
Oil 500ml
Coriander stems 2bunch
Salt
Method
1. Roast all spices in pan and coarse grind them
2. Heat oil add garlic, chopped onions, bay leaves. Cook well
3. Add spices, vinegar, sugar, honey and cook
4. Add tomato paste, tamarind, woster sauce and cook
5. Add chicken stock and reduce to a glaze
6. Pass and adjust seasoning
7. Garnish with coriander
(Chef Cesar Bartolini at Bread Street Kitchen & Bar, Atlantis Dubai)
