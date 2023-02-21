Recipe: Craving seafood to brush aside Tuesday blues? Try this crispy crab salad
Say ‘yes’ to protection from heart disease and boost brain development this Tuesday with a delicious lip-smacking platter of crispy crab salad. Check out the recipe inside and thank us later
They say the way to a person’s heart is through their stomach so, welcome romance this Tuesday evening by whipping up a scrumptious seafood dish like crispy crab salad for your partner or binge on it if you are living alone and brush aside Tuesday blues. Crab meat contains selenium but it is also one of the best possible dietary sources of protein available.
They are considered a superfood due to their rich quantity of nutrients and the abundance of zinc that no other plant or food can compete. Crab meat is also low in fat and contains Omega-3 polyunsaturated acids which helps provide protection from heart disease and aids brain development.
Check out the recipe below and thank us later:
Ingredients:
Cooked crab meat / pasteurized crab meat: 200gms
Red pepper julienne: 30 gms
Green pepper julienne: 30 gms
Spring onion: 20 gms
Celery strips: 10 gms
Coriander leaves: 1 tbsp
Carrot thin strips: 20 gms
Dressing:
Sesame oil: 5 tbsp
Lemon juice: 2 tbsp
Honey: 1 tbsp
Ginger chop: Half tsp
Garlic chop: Half tsp
Sesame seed (white): Half tsp
Method:
Mix all the ingredients for the dressing and refrigerate for a while. Pull apart the cooked crab meat into thin threads and mix with the vegetables and refrigerate to chill it down.
Take this out of the fridge, toss the crab and vegetables with the dressing, and serve in a chilled bowl topped with sesame seeds and coriander leaves.
(Recipe: Chef Aji)