Recipe: Craving South Indian style biryani? Whip up Pothi Kozhi Biryani
As we type out the recipe of Pothi Kozhi Biryani, the aroma of biryani wrapped in a banana leaf and steamed for around 20 minutes already has us drooling. Serves us right for craving South Indian style biryani as we celebrate 75th Independence Day at home, wrapped in the emotions that come along with one of India’s most loved dish.
Biryani is not food, it is an emotion. If you too are a biryani enthusiast like us, check out the recipe of Pothi Kozhi Biryani below which serves 10 and can be the perfect dinner treat this Sunday.
Ingredients:
Nadan chicken 2000gm (Country chicken)
Onion 700gm
Ginger 70gm
Garlic 60gm
Green chili 80gm
Tomato 120gm
Mint leaf 100gm
Coriander leaf 80gm
Cashew nut 70gm
Kish mish 70gm
Rose water 120ml
Fried onion 150gm
Saffron ¼ gm dissolved in milk
Ghee 340ml
Lime juice 3 lime
Kaima Rice 1200gm washed and strained
Ingredients for the Biryani Masala Powder:
Clove 10gm
Cinnamon 15gm
Green Cardamoms 20 gm
Mace 5gm
Fennel seeds 40 gm
Nutmeg 5gm
Shahi jeera 15gm
Ingredients for cooking rice:
Star anise 2gm
Refined oil 160gm
Cardamom 2gm
Cloves 2gm
Cinnamon stick 2gm
Rose water 2ml
Lime juice 2no
Salt to Taste
Method for rice:
Heat refined oil in a thick-bottomed pan, crackles whole spices, add the strained/soaked kaima rice and fry for 3 minutes.
Add boiled water and simmer until the water evaporates partially. Add lime juice and rose water stir well and cover with a lid and cook for 5 minutes or and until 90% cooked;
Method for chicken:
Heat ghee in uruli and fry 200gm slice onion until golden brown in color and fry the cashew nuts, raisins keep aside.
Roughly, crush the ginger, garlic and green chili. Sauté the onions, ginger, garlic, green chili until tender, add sliced tomatoes, cook until soft and mashed.
Add the meat and cook for half done. Add the powdered masala and chopped mint leaves, mix well and cook till is 80 percent done. Add lemon juice, mint and coriander leaves, mix well and switch off flame.
Layer the cooked rice over the meat. Add remaining fried onions, fried cashew nuts, raisins and sprinkle with the saffron milk, rose water. Prepare two layers of rice and chicken masala.
Cover the vessel with a lid. In addition, burn some charcoal on a low heat to let rice and masala cook together. Portion out on the banana leaf, wrap it with a thread and leave it to cook slowly over charcoal heat.
Serve hot with raita and dates.
(Recipe: Chef Rounak Kinger, JW Marriott Kochi)
Benefits:
Consuming chicken boosts immunity and has added health benefits of improving the nervous system. It also regulates digestion and eliminates weakness.
Chicken is one of the best foods for protein which aids in building muscles. It is also very rich in vitamins and minerals which help in preventing cataracts or migraine, keeps skin disorders at bay along with heart disorders, grey hair, high cholesterol and diabetes.