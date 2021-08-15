Recipe: Craving South Indian style biryani? Whip up Pothi Kozhi Biryani

As we type out the recipe of Pothi Kozhi Biryani, the aroma of biryani wrapped in a banana leaf and steamed for around 20 minutes already has us drooling. Serves us right for craving South Indian style biryani as we celebrate 75th Independence Day at home, wrapped in the emotions that come along with one of India’s most loved dish.

Biryani is not food, it is an emotion. If you too are a biryani enthusiast like us, check out the recipe of Pothi Kozhi Biryani below which serves 10 and can be the perfect dinner treat this Sunday.

Ingredients:

Nadan chicken 2000gm (Country chicken)

Onion 700gm

Ginger 70gm

Garlic 60gm

Green chili 80gm

Tomato 120gm

Mint leaf 100gm

Coriander leaf 80gm

Cashew nut 70gm

Kish mish 70gm

Rose water 120ml

Fried onion 150gm

Saffron ¼ gm dissolved in milk

Ghee 340ml

Lime juice 3 lime

Kaima Rice 1200gm washed and strained

Ingredients for the Biryani Masala Powder:

Clove 10gm

Cinnamon 15gm

Green Cardamoms 20 gm

Mace 5gm

Fennel seeds 40 gm

Nutmeg 5gm

Shahi jeera 15gm

Ingredients for cooking rice:

Star anise 2gm

Refined oil 160gm

Cardamom 2gm

Cloves 2gm

Cinnamon stick 2gm

Rose water 2ml

Lime juice 2no

Salt to Taste

Method for rice:

Heat refined oil in a thick-bottomed pan, crackles whole spices, add the strained/soaked kaima rice and fry for 3 minutes.

Add boiled water and simmer until the water evaporates partially. Add lime juice and rose water stir well and cover with a lid and cook for 5 minutes or and until 90% cooked;

Method for chicken:

Heat ghee in uruli and fry 200gm slice onion until golden brown in color and fry the cashew nuts, raisins keep aside.

Roughly, crush the ginger, garlic and green chili. Sauté the onions, ginger, garlic, green chili until tender, add sliced tomatoes, cook until soft and mashed.

Add the meat and cook for half done. Add the powdered masala and chopped mint leaves, mix well and cook till is 80 percent done. Add lemon juice, mint and coriander leaves, mix well and switch off flame.

Layer the cooked rice over the meat. Add remaining fried onions, fried cashew nuts, raisins and sprinkle with the saffron milk, rose water. Prepare two layers of rice and chicken masala.

Cover the vessel with a lid. In addition, burn some charcoal on a low heat to let rice and masala cook together. Portion out on the banana leaf, wrap it with a thread and leave it to cook slowly over charcoal heat.

Serve hot with raita and dates.

(Recipe: Chef Rounak Kinger, JW Marriott Kochi)

Benefits:

Consuming chicken boosts immunity and has added health benefits of improving the nervous system. It also regulates digestion and eliminates weakness.

Chicken is one of the best foods for protein which aids in building muscles. It is also very rich in vitamins and minerals which help in preventing cataracts or migraine, keeps skin disorders at bay along with heart disorders, grey hair, high cholesterol and diabetes.

