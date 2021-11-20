Recipe: DIY honey chilli potato can kickstart solo party in just 10 minutes

The Indo-Chinese recipe palette is the universal desi weakness but if you have no will to get out of your blanket this Saturday and go fetch honey chilli potato, a popular street food, we got you sorted with its homemade recipe. As you hang up your boots this weekend, snuggle down with a bowl of honey chilli potato that serves 2 and can be whipped up in just 10 minutes.

Wake up, it's food o'clock! There's no better feeling in the world than a bowl of scrumptious street food in hand but move over regular street food from outside and surprise your taste buds while giving your drowsy weekend mood a tangy boost with this lip-smacking recipe of honey chilli potato.

Though the dish is served at cafes as a starter, it also passes off as an ideal snack courtesy its crispy, sweet and spicy savoury taste. Check out its crispy, easy and delicious recipe below and get ready to prepare honey chilli potato from deep fried potato wedges or potato fries.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon oil

60 grams chilli sauce

180 grams deep fried potato

Salt as per taste

10 grams spring onion

Method:

Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a non-stick pan. Add chilli sauce along with deep fried potato.

Add salt as per taste, garnish with green spring onion and serve hot.

(Recipe: Chef Arjun Shetty - Head Chef at White Light Food)

Benefits:

Potatoes are the most commonly consumed vegetable in India and are full of antioxidants that aid in preventing diseases. Packed with vitamins and minerals that help the body to function properly, they are a good source of fiber which keep one full for long, help to lose weight, provide energy-delivering complex carbohydrates.

The vegetable has also been linked by studies in improving blood sugar control, reducing heart disease risk and helping in higher immunity. Potatoes help regulate blood pressure as they are a great source of potassium.

