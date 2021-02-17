Recipe: Give a healthier twist to your sweet treat with chocolate lava oat cake
- Yeh humari weekday craving hai, aur yeh chocolate lava oat cake hai, aur yeh humari pawri ho rahi hai! Why wait for cheat day on Sunday when you can bend the rules and treat yourself to chocolate lava oat cake and brush aside mid-week blues? Check the recipe inside and thank us later
The ‘pawri’ fever has gripped the country like never before and while we are at it, we are digging up recipes that root for our mood and came across one for chocolate lava oat cake. Why wait for the cheat day on Sunday when you can bend the rules to treat yourself and brush aside mid-week blues with an added bonus of health benefits?
On that note, we decided to give a healthier twist to our sweet treats and weekday cravings with chocolate lava oat cake. Check out the recipe here and thank us later:
Ingredients:
1/3 cup oat flour (40gr oats)
1/2 mashed banana
plant milk (enough to make the perfect consistency)
1 tbsp cocoa powder
1 tbsp sweetener
1 tsp baking powder
dark chocolate
Method:
Blend all the ingredients in a blender and transfer the batter to an oven safe pot. Add dark chocolate pieces. Bake at 200°C for 15 minutes. You can also serve the lava cake with iced latte. Enjoy!
(Recipe: Katherine Taylor, Instagram/nourishingkatt)
Benefits:
This recipe is not only simple enough to lure our lazy bones out of the bed but also packed with nutrition and a delicious taste. The oats are slow releasing carbs which give you energy gradually throughout the day.
Hence, it is good for people of all age groups. Yeh humari weekday craving hai, aur yahan chocolate lava oat cake ki recipe hai, aur yeh humari pawri ho rahi hai!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mid-week cravings? Bake this eggless carrot cake and satiate your hunger pangs
- Get ready with your baker's hat and prepare this delicious eggless carrot cake with cream cheese frosting and tell us what you think about it?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Indulge in this cheesy, dreamy One Pan Caprese Gnocchi this Wednesday
- Attention, vegetarians (and even pasta lovers) in the house! Kick off those mid-week blues this Wednesday with a mouthwatering recipe of crispy Caprese Gnocchi which needs only 5 ingredients and can be made in under 30 minutes on one pan only
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Enjoy cracked wheat savory porridge or Dalia Khichri on Vasant Panchami
- Vasant Panchami is here and as you search for dishes to whip up with yellow colour in them, as is the traditional custom, check out this recipe of Dalia Khichri which is enough to serve as a complete meal and sure to pack your family’s health in one plate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Get your solo ‘pawri’ started this Tuesday with funfetti mug cake
- What is life if not for enjoying single serve treats that you are not required to share? If you too think the same, try your hands on this rainbow coloured funfetti mug cake which takes just 1 minute to prepare and tastes like birthday cake | Check recipe inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Whip up Kesari Sheera, a superb semolina dessert, this Vasant Panchami
- You’d be lying if you said you don’t drool at the thought of a celebratory feast. With Vasant Panchami at our doorstep, bring wide smiles to the table by treating your family and friends to a dense and sweet Kesari Sheera | Check recipe inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe for Vasant Panchami 2021: Welcome Spring with rose and coconut burfi
- Check inside the recipe of rose and coconut burfi which is a super easy coconut dessert and can be prepared in less than half an hour this Vasant Panchami
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Chocoholics dig in to this Chocolate Truffle Tart on Valentine's Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Enjoy some Vanilla Pomegranate Mulled Wine this Valentine's Day 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Seared Scallops with Butternut Squash Risotto
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine's Day special treat: No bake, chocolate almond and peanut butter cups
- This Valentine's Day, make your loved one feel special by making these almond and peanut butter cups for them. This delicious no bake recipe will become your all-time favourite. We can bet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Vegan Spaghetti and Lentil Meatballs for a health conscious V-day meal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Feel the love this Valentine's weekend with this lush Cupid's Cloud recipe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Simplicity is the new cool in the culinary world
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
V-Day? Relish the recipe of romance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Decadent Red Velvet Waffle Cookies to add colour to your Valentine's day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox