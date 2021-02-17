Recipe: Give a healthier twist to your sweet treat with chocolate lava oat cake

The ‘pawri’ fever has gripped the country like never before and while we are at it, we are digging up recipes that root for our mood and came across one for chocolate lava oat cake. Why wait for the cheat day on Sunday when you can bend the rules to treat yourself and brush aside mid-week blues with an added bonus of health benefits?

On that note, we decided to give a healthier twist to our sweet treats and weekday cravings with chocolate lava oat cake. Check out the recipe here and thank us later:

Ingredients:

1/3 cup oat flour (40gr oats)

1/2 mashed banana

plant milk (enough to make the perfect consistency)

1 tbsp cocoa powder

1 tbsp sweetener

1 tsp baking powder

dark chocolate

Method:

Blend all the ingredients in a blender and transfer the batter to an oven safe pot. Add dark chocolate pieces. Bake at 200°C for 15 minutes. You can also serve the lava cake with iced latte. Enjoy!

(Recipe: Katherine Taylor, Instagram/nourishingkatt)

Benefits:

This recipe is not only simple enough to lure our lazy bones out of the bed but also packed with nutrition and a delicious taste. The oats are slow releasing carbs which give you energy gradually throughout the day.

Hence, it is good for people of all age groups. Yeh humari weekday craving hai, aur yahan chocolate lava oat cake ki recipe hai, aur yeh humari pawri ho rahi hai!

