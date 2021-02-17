IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / Recipe: Give a healthier twist to your sweet treat with chocolate lava oat cake
Recipe: Give a healthier twist to your sweet treat with chocolate lava oat cake(Instagram/nourishingkatt)
Recipe: Give a healthier twist to your sweet treat with chocolate lava oat cake(Instagram/nourishingkatt)
recipe

Recipe: Give a healthier twist to your sweet treat with chocolate lava oat cake

  • Yeh humari weekday craving hai, aur yeh chocolate lava oat cake hai, aur yeh humari pawri ho rahi hai! Why wait for cheat day on Sunday when you can bend the rules and treat yourself to chocolate lava oat cake and brush aside mid-week blues? Check the recipe inside and thank us later
READ FULL STORY
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:30 PM IST

The ‘pawri’ fever has gripped the country like never before and while we are at it, we are digging up recipes that root for our mood and came across one for chocolate lava oat cake. Why wait for the cheat day on Sunday when you can bend the rules to treat yourself and brush aside mid-week blues with an added bonus of health benefits?

On that note, we decided to give a healthier twist to our sweet treats and weekday cravings with chocolate lava oat cake. Check out the recipe here and thank us later:

Ingredients:

1/3 cup oat flour (40gr oats)

1/2 mashed banana

plant milk (enough to make the perfect consistency)

1 tbsp cocoa powder

1 tbsp sweetener

1 tsp baking powder

dark chocolate

Method:

Blend all the ingredients in a blender and transfer the batter to an oven safe pot. Add dark chocolate pieces. Bake at 200°C for 15 minutes. You can also serve the lava cake with iced latte. Enjoy!

(Recipe: Katherine Taylor, Instagram/nourishingkatt)

Benefits:

This recipe is not only simple enough to lure our lazy bones out of the bed but also packed with nutrition and a delicious taste. The oats are slow releasing carbs which give you energy gradually throughout the day.

Hence, it is good for people of all age groups. Yeh humari weekday craving hai, aur yahan chocolate lava oat cake ki recipe hai, aur yeh humari pawri ho rahi hai!

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
recipe for love recipes healthy recipe healthy recipes recipe dessert recipes easy chocolate recipe comfort food oats chocolate fitness nutrition chocolates cakes cake dessert
Close
Carrot cake recipe(Instagram/petites_choses)
Carrot cake recipe(Instagram/petites_choses)
recipe

Mid-week cravings? Bake this eggless carrot cake and satiate your hunger pangs

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:35 PM IST
  • Get ready with your baker's hat and prepare this delicious eggless carrot cake with cream cheese frosting and tell us what you think about it?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Indulge in this cheesy, dreamy One Pan Caprese Gnocchi this Wednesday(Instagram/hungry.blonde)
Recipe: Indulge in this cheesy, dreamy One Pan Caprese Gnocchi this Wednesday(Instagram/hungry.blonde)
recipe

Recipe: Indulge in this cheesy, dreamy One Pan Caprese Gnocchi this Wednesday

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:53 PM IST
  • Attention, vegetarians (and even pasta lovers) in the house! Kick off those mid-week blues this Wednesday with a mouthwatering recipe of crispy Caprese Gnocchi which needs only 5 ingredients and can be made in under 30 minutes on one pan only
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Enjoy cracked wheat savory porridge or Dalia Khichri on Vasant Panchami(Instagram/livingfitlivingfree)
Recipe: Enjoy cracked wheat savory porridge or Dalia Khichri on Vasant Panchami(Instagram/livingfitlivingfree)
recipe

Recipe: Enjoy cracked wheat savory porridge or Dalia Khichri on Vasant Panchami

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:05 PM IST
  • Vasant Panchami is here and as you search for dishes to whip up with yellow colour in them, as is the traditional custom, check out this recipe of Dalia Khichri which is enough to serve as a complete meal and sure to pack your family’s health in one plate
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Get your solo ‘pawri’ started this Tuesday with funfetti mug cake(Instagram/nikki_booch)
Recipe: Get your solo ‘pawri’ started this Tuesday with funfetti mug cake(Instagram/nikki_booch)
recipe

Recipe: Get your solo ‘pawri’ started this Tuesday with funfetti mug cake

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:22 AM IST
  • What is life if not for enjoying single serve treats that you are not required to share? If you too think the same, try your hands on this rainbow coloured funfetti mug cake which takes just 1 minute to prepare and tastes like birthday cake | Check recipe inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Whip up Kesari Sheera, a superb semolina dessert, this Vasant Panchami(Twitter/indiainmedan)
Recipe: Whip up Kesari Sheera, a superb semolina dessert, this Vasant Panchami(Twitter/indiainmedan)
recipe

Recipe: Whip up Kesari Sheera, a superb semolina dessert, this Vasant Panchami

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:01 PM IST
  • You’d be lying if you said you don’t drool at the thought of a celebratory feast. With Vasant Panchami at our doorstep, bring wide smiles to the table by treating your family and friends to a dense and sweet Kesari Sheera | Check recipe inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe for Vasant Panchami 2021: Welcome Spring with rose and coconut burfi(Instagram/cooking_god_es)
Recipe for Vasant Panchami 2021: Welcome Spring with rose and coconut burfi(Instagram/cooking_god_es)
recipe

Recipe for Vasant Panchami 2021: Welcome Spring with rose and coconut burfi

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:42 PM IST
  • Check inside the recipe of rose and coconut burfi which is a super easy coconut dessert and can be prepared in less than half an hour this Vasant Panchami
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chocolate Truffle Tart(Sweet and Savory by Shinee)
Chocolate Truffle Tart(Sweet and Savory by Shinee)
recipe

Recipe: Chocoholics dig in to this Chocolate Truffle Tart on Valentine's Day

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:50 PM IST
This recipe for a decadent, chocolatey and indulgent Chocolate Truffle Tart is the perfect way to end your Valentine's Day meal with your beloved.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vanilla Pomegranate Mulled Wine(Justine Celina)
Vanilla Pomegranate Mulled Wine(Justine Celina)
recipe

Recipe: Enjoy some Vanilla Pomegranate Mulled Wine this Valentine's Day 2021

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:27 PM IST
A perfect mix of liquor, fruits, sweetness and spice is what makes the recipe for this wonderful Vanilla Pomegranate Mulled Wine that will surely knock your socks off this Valentine's Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Seared Scallops with Butternut Squash Risotto(The Girl on Bloor)
Seared Scallops with Butternut Squash Risotto(The Girl on Bloor)
recipe

Recipe: Seared Scallops with Butternut Squash Risotto

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:13 PM IST
Enjoy this perfect risotto recipe with roasted squash, crispy sage, parmesan and wild mushrooms on the occasion of Valentine's Day with your significant other.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Almond and peanut butter cups recipe(Instagram/sustainablymer)
Almond and peanut butter cups recipe(Instagram/sustainablymer)
recipe

Valentine's Day special treat: No bake, chocolate almond and peanut butter cups

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:21 AM IST
  • This Valentine's Day, make your loved one feel special by making these almond and peanut butter cups for them. This delicious no bake recipe will become your all-time favourite. We can bet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vegan Spaghetti Marinara with Lentil Balls(Forks over Knives)
Vegan Spaghetti Marinara with Lentil Balls(Forks over Knives)
recipe

Recipe: Vegan Spaghetti and Lentil Meatballs for a health conscious V-day meal

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:53 PM IST
This recipe for Vegan Spaghetti Marinara with Lentil Balls is perfect for those who want to indulge in a simple, delicious and healthy home-cooked meal on Valentine's Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cupid's Cloud(A Pretty Life In The Suburbs)
Cupid's Cloud(A Pretty Life In The Suburbs)
recipe

Feel the love this Valentine's weekend with this lush Cupid's Cloud recipe

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:04 PM IST
Whipped cream and juicy berries are as sensual and tantalizing as a dessert can be, and this stunning concoction known as Cupid's Cloud is perfect for you to add some more flavour into your love life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Applying my knowledge of spices to dishes from around the world is what I like to call American Masala, says Chef Suvir Saran.
Applying my knowledge of spices to dishes from around the world is what I like to call American Masala, says Chef Suvir Saran.
recipe

Simplicity is the new cool in the culinary world

By HTC , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:42 PM IST
By using the most commonly found spices and herbs, roots, shoots and pulses creatively, one can transform something ordinary into a star
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wild rice, beetroot and feta salad can make the evening memorable. (Shutterstock)
Wild rice, beetroot and feta salad can make the evening memorable. (Shutterstock)
recipe

V-Day? Relish the recipe of romance

By Ruchika Garg, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:22 PM IST
Want to rustle up surprise at home for the one you love? Here are some delicious and easy recipes that will sweeten up the V-Day menu
READ FULL STORY
Close
Red Velvet Waffle Cookie(Inspired By Charm)
Red Velvet Waffle Cookie(Inspired By Charm)
recipe

Recipe: Decadent Red Velvet Waffle Cookies to add colour to your Valentine's day

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:56 PM IST
Valentine's Week 2021: If you're in the mood for a snack that will last you well after the charms of Valentine's Day are over, then the following recipe for this decadent, lush and easy to make Red Velvet Waffle Cookie is the perfect creation to add a bit of fun and colour to your V-day celebrations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP