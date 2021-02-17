IND USA
Recipe: Indulge in this cheesy, dreamy One Pan Caprese Gnocchi this Wednesday
Recipe: Indulge in this cheesy, dreamy One Pan Caprese Gnocchi this Wednesday(Instagram/hungry.blonde)
Recipe: Indulge in this cheesy, dreamy One Pan Caprese Gnocchi this Wednesday

  • Attention, vegetarians (and even pasta lovers) in the house! Kick off those mid-week blues this Wednesday with a mouthwatering recipe of crispy Caprese Gnocchi which needs only 5 ingredients and can be made in under 30 minutes on one pan only
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:53 PM IST

We all loathe doing the dishes after already juggling work and home duties throughout the dayso we are always looking out for a dish that needs minimal utensils for preparation and that’s when Caprese Gnocchi came to our rescue. Attention, vegetarians (and even pasta lovers) in the house! Kick off those mid-week blues this Wednesday with a mouthwatering recipe of crispy Caprese Gnocchi which we dug up as it needs only 5 ingredients and can be made in under 30 minutes on one pan only.

The burst of flavour from fresh basil and the pairing well of juicy tomatoes, mozzarella cheese with crispy gnocchi is enough to make us drool at the very thought. Light, tender and airy, gnocchi are more of a dumpling and are incredibly versatile as they taste of potato but just like pasta, they can be served with a variety of sauces and toppings such as cheese, tomato sauce, cream or pesto.

Check out the super easy recipe of Caprese Gnocchi here:

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 pint grape tomatoes

12oz uncooked gnocchi (thawed if frozen)

4oz mozzarella cheese, cut into 1/4 inch-thick slices

5–7 leaves of fresh basil

salt & pepper to taste

Method:

Add 1 tablespoon olive oil to a large pan and turn heat to medium. Add tomatoes, season with salt and pepper, and cook for 5 minutes. Add gnocchi to pan, another drizzle of olive oil and season again with salt and pepper

Cook for 10-15 minutes, stirring frequently, until the tomatoes are blistered and gnocchi is slightly browned and crispy. Turn heat to low and top with mozzarella cheese slices. Cover until the cheese melts.

Turn off heat and top with fresh basil leaves and freshly cracked black pepper. Enjoy!

(Recipe: Gracie Gordon, Instagram/hungry.blonde)

Which comfort food are you binge eating today?

