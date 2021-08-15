Recipe: Looking for a natural meat substitute? Try Walnut Meatless Meatballs

Vegan dishes come packed with benefits of a plant-based diet. According to a study published in the 'Journal of the American College of Nutrition', it was found that a low-fat vegan diet has better outcomes for weight, body composition, insulin sensitivity and cholesterol levels as compared to a Mediterranean diet.

As per another clinical study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, postmenopausal ladies who consumed plant-based diet had lower risks of sudden death, cardiovascular infection and dementia-related demise as compared with ladies who ate fewer plant proteins. With several studies pointing towards a switch to vegan, we decided to give health a chance this Sunday so as to enter a new work week on a fit note and dug up a recipe of Walnut Meatless Meatballs which are a great natural meat substitute.

If you are a regular meat-eater who is looking for plant-based alternatives or you’re a vegan or a vegetarian, we have good news for you! Check out this recipe of Walnut Meatless Meatballs below and thank us later for this naturally gluten-free, sodium-free and cholesterol-free yummy dish.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/4 cup minced onion

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1/2 cup walnuts, chopped

1/4 cup cooked brown rice

1/4 cup chopped roasted red peppers

1/4 cup panko breadcrumbs

1/4 cup Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon Italian seasoning

2 tablespoons chopped Italian parsley

1 egg, beaten

Walnut pesto or muhammara sauce

Method:

Preheat oven to 180°C and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Heat oil in a small skillet over medium heat. Add onion and garlic and sauté for 1 minute.

Add tomato paste and cook for 1 minute more. Transfer to a food processor with walnuts, rice, roasted red peppers, breadcrumbs, Parmesan, parsley, Italian seasoning, and egg.

Pulse until combined, but not mushy. Form into 8 equal balls and place on prepared baking sheet. Cook for 12 minutes or until firm to the touch. Serve with walnut pesto or muhammara sauce.

(Recipe: California walnuts)

Benefits:

Walnuts can heal depression as they are one of the richest nuts in omega 3 fatty acids which support brain function and reduce symptoms of depression. They promote good digestion, metabolism and strong immune system and are rich in antioxidants like vitamin E, ellagic acid, melatonin and carotenoids.

Their consumption improves heart health by reducing inflammation and improving blood vessel function. Walnuts reduce appetite which in turn helps in weight loss hence, they can be incorporated in your diet.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter