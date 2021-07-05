Recipe: Love breakfast all day, every day? Try this tasty Protein French Toast

Just when we were hunting for a secret to start our day right, we stumbled upon a recipe of Protein French Toast which looks so drool-worthy that we can have it at anytime of the day. Raise your hands if you too are a breakfast fanatic like us who can have it at anytime of the day, even for dinner!

As breakfast lovers unite here, check out the deceivingly flavourful recipe of Protein French Toast below which is sure to leave you feeling full and satisfied throughout the day. Trust us, healthy never tasted this good.

Ingredients:

3-4 slices of bread

1 egg

1/2 cup almond milk

2 tbsp vanilla protein

1/2 tsp cinnamon

Method:

Mix together the egg, milk, protein powder and cinnamon really well. I used a whisk to help blend the protein powder in, that’s the hardest part! You can also use a hand held mixer

Dip the bread into the mixture. Heat a skillet over medium heat, add a little oil or butter. Cook for a few minutes on each side! Topped with strawberries and Greek yogurt.

(Recipe: Peyton Pratte, Instagram/@choosing_balance)

Benefits:

Almond milk is not only low in calories but also dairy-free, nutritious and may reduce the risk of heart disease. While unsweetened almond milk doesn't raise blood sugar, enriched almond milk may strengthen your bones as it is high in vitamin D.

It is ideal for those following a vegan lifestyle, as well as for those who suffer from lactose intolerance and dairy allergies. Packed with impeccable health benefits, almond milk is low in fat and cuts the risk of high cholesterol.

Strawberries are sodium-free, fat-free, cholesterol-free, low-calorie food and are packed with fibres and vitamins.

They protect the heart by increasing HDL which is good cholesterol, guard against cancer and lower the blood pressure.

