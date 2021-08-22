Recipe: Pushkar Laffa, Gulkand Lassi make for a special monsoon dinner

We know how you’ve been looking forward to a dinner date outside with so much class and style and craving the attention of your partner while wanting to learn more, if only not for these unstoppable rains! As the monsoon season climbs its peak, investing time and money into booking a dinner outdoors looks like tough luck.

If you can’t go out with your dinner date as it rains heavily outside, worry no more as we got you sorted with the recipes of Pushkar Laffa and Gulkand Lassi that you can easily whip up at home and impress bae with a scrumptious and cosy romantic monsoon night indoors. Trust us, cooking a gourmet meal together as you turn your dining room or patio into a dining destination will be an incredibly romantic memory to flaunt later.

On that note, check out the monsoon special recipes of Pushkar Laffa and Gulkand Lassi below and thank us later:

Pushkar Laffa﻿

Pushkar Laffa (The Westin Pushkar Resort & Spa)

Ingredients for wrap:

Refined flour- 120 gm

Yeast- 2 gm

Salt- 5 gm

Olive oil- 5 ml

Water- 50 gm

Ingredients for mixture:

Falafal- 5 pcs

Onion- 1 no

Cucumber- 1 no

Tomato- 1 no

Tahini- 1 tbs

Mint chutney- 1 tbs

Yoghurt- 2 tbl

Method:

Take all the ingredients and mix them in a mixing bowl and make a soft dough to make round chapati out of it. For the mixture, cut all the vegetables in julienne, mix in a bowl with the rest of the ingredients and season with salt, pepper.

Make a roll out of it and then grill it. Serve it hot with hummus, labneh, muhammara and guacamole.

Gulkand Lassi﻿

Gulkand Lassi (The Westin Pushkar Resort & Spa)

Ingredients:

Yoghurt- 100 ml

Gulkand- 40 gm

Sugar- 10 gm

Rose petal- 10 gm

Method:

Take all the ingredients- yoghurt, gulkand and sugar and blend it in the mixer grinder to make a smooth lassi. Garnish it with gulkand and rose syrup. Serve it chilled.

(Recipes: The Westin Pushkar Resort & Spa)

