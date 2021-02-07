Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / Recipe: Say those 3 magical words this Valentine’s Week with a Heart Pound Cake
Want your romantic efforts to make your partner’s heart skip a beat? Try baking an extraordinarily tasty Heart Pound Cake this Valentine’s Week and seal the love deal with this recipe
If you are looking for a great Valentine’s Day dessert, search no further as we got you sorted with a Heart Pound Cake. With a light and delicious center but a crust that hardens and caramelizes when it bakes, the pound cake is enough to set you drooling even as you go through the recipe we dug up this Valentine’s Week.

Want your romantic efforts to make your partner’s heart skip a beat? Try baking an extraordinarily tasty Heart Pound Cake this Valentine’s Week and seal the love deal with this recipe. While it takes only 15 minutes preparation time, it cooks in about 1 hour 30 minutes and serves around 12 people.

Ingredients:

For the cake

3 Sticks Salted Butter (room temperature)

1 8 oz Package Cream Cheese (room temperature)

3 cups Sugar

Pinch of Salt

1 1/2 tsp Vanilla

6 Eggs

3 cups of Flour

For whipped cream

1 Pint Heavy Whipping Cream

6 T Sugar

2 tsp Vanilla

Method:

For the Cake

Cream butter, cream cheese and sugar with hand mixer until light and fluffy. Add salt and vanilla, beat well. Add eggs one at a time, mixing after each addition.

Gradually mix in flour. Pour into well greased bundt pan. You can use a baking spray. Bake for 1 1/2 hours at 325 degrees. Use a toothpick to test if the cake is done.

For the Whipped Cream

Whip the cream with a hand mixer using the whisk attachment if possible. Be careful not to over mix or else you will get butter! When cream begins to thicken, add the sugar and vanilla, stir and serve.

(Recipe: Randi Garrett, Instagram/randigarrettdesign)

Yes, it is this simple to make. What are you waiting for? Say those three magical words this Valentine’s Week with a Heart Pound Cake.

