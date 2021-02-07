Recipe: Velvet Beetroot Latte is perfect Valentine’s Day inspo to express love
- This Valentine’s Day, express love to bae with extra care and we can help you do that with this recipe of beautiful looking and health-promising Velvet Beetroot Latte
There is nothing better than celebrating a healthier Valentine’s Day with beautiful dishes and drinks that amps up the romance and a Velvet Beetroot Latte is just the thing to seal the deal. This Valentine’s Day, express love to bae with extra care and we can help you do that with this recipe of beautiful looking and health-promising Velvet Beetroot Latte.
As couples go out of their comfort zones with DIY jar of love or other personalized gifts, present a glass of health and love to your partner as you pour your heart out this romantic week. With Cupid on our side, we dug up a recipe of Velvet Beetroot Latte which not only looks too tempting to resist but is also packed with health benefits.
Ingredients for Beetroot Latte mix:
8 tbsp beetroot powder
1 tbsp cinnamon
2 tsp ginger powder
1/2 tsp vanilla bean powder
Pinch chilli powder
2 pinches sea salt
2 tbsp coconut sugar
For each serve:
1 tbsp Beetroot Latte Mix
1/2 c water
1/2 c plant-based milk almond, rice, oat, soy, and coconut will all work great here
Method:
Mix all ingredients in a glass jar. To serve, add 1 tbsp of the mix to a mug, 1/2 cup of boiling water and stir to combine, then top up with hot milk. Or if you’re pressed for time, make like you would a regular milky tea - ~3/4 c boiling water and rest cold milk straight from the fridge. Drink and enjoy! Dry mix will keep in a sealed jar in the cupboard for up to 6 months.
(Recipe: Buffy Ellen, Instagram/begoodorganics)
Benefits:
Packed with essential nutrients, beetroots are rich in calcium, iron, vitamins A and C, fiber, folate (vitamin B9), manganese and potassium. They not only help in improving blood flow but also lower the blood pressure and increase exercise or athletic performance.
Low in calories, beetroots are even considered by some to protect from signs of aging such as wrinkles. This superfood also aides in hair growth and prevent hair loss as well.
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Say those 3 magical words this Valentine’s Week with a Heart Pound Cake
- Want your romantic efforts to make your partner’s heart skip a beat? Try baking an extraordinarily tasty Heart Pound Cake this Valentine’s Week and seal the love deal with this recipe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Velvet Beetroot Latte is perfect Valentine’s Day inspo to express love
- This Valentine’s Day, express love to bae with extra care and we can help you do that with this recipe of beautiful looking and health-promising Velvet Beetroot Latte
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This Valentine's Day bake red velvet brownies for your special someone: Recipe
- Make this Valentine's week special by baking these delicious red velvet brownies that have a twist of chocolate, and satiate your sweet tooth.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Say cheers to Kanji and boost your digestion this winter season
- Also known as Indian Kombucha, Kanji is a fermented probiotic drink in a beautiful pink shade or purple colour which is refreshing and tangy with just the right amount of sour taste. Check its 5 ingredients recipe inside and say goodbye to digestion and gastric problems
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Drive away mid-week blues with chocolate peanut butter fudge brownies
- If there was only one sweet dish that you could binge eat today, we’d recommend this easy treat of fudgy chocolate peanut butter brownies that are the ultimate show-stopping dessert with an indulgent gooey crust. Check recipe inside with vegan, gluten free, egg free and keto options
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Truffles: not a trifle matter in the culinary world
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Want a snack after work? Try classic and delicious chia seeds pudding
- A dessert that is healthy is the only fantasy we swear by and if you too drool at the same thought, check out this recipe of chia seeds pudding and whip up a perfect little healthy dessert that is easy to make anytime
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Try this easy to bake thin mint chocolate cookies recipes, these are delicious
- Looking for a new dessert recipe? These easy to bake cookies are what you need. The thin mint chocolate cookies make for the perfect evening snack with your tea.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Try this simple recipe of creamy mushroom soup that tastes just like restaurant
- Just as a spoon of warm creamy mushroom soup will go in your mouth on a winter evening, your taste buds will take a ride to the flavour town, that is the magic of this simple recipe of creamy mushroom soup. Do try it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From Grandma to you: A comforting chicken-coconut and potato stew
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Try making these Michelin star chef approved prawn potstickers at home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dessert for breakfast? Try this chiapod with peach recipe and thank us later
- If you too get hearts in eyes like us at the mere thought of dessert for breakfast, here’s a superfood recipe of chiapod with peach to prepare in advance and give a delicious and fresh start to the new week ahead
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Esha Gupta has a favourite three-ingredient DIY face mask, here are its benefits
- Esha Gupta recently posted about her favourite DIY (Do It Yourself) face mask that is made with turmeric, olive oil and honey.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Give your Sunday binge a fluffy, soft twist with pan fried steamed buns
- Looking for a delicious holiday recipe? Try these amazingly crunchy pan-fried steamed buns which are sure to leave you drooling for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonam Kapoor shares her delicious breakfast smoothie recipe, would you try it?
- Sonam Kapoor recently shared the recipe of her wholesome delectable breakfast smoothie that gives nutrition and energy to get on with your day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox