Recipe: Velvet Beetroot Latte is perfect Valentine's Day inspo to express love
Recipe: Velvet Beetroot Latte is perfect Valentine’s Day inspo to express love(Instagram/begoodorganics)
Recipe: Velvet Beetroot Latte is perfect Valentine’s Day inspo to express love

  • This Valentine’s Day, express love to bae with extra care and we can help you do that with this recipe of beautiful looking and health-promising Velvet Beetroot Latte
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:55 AM IST

There is nothing better than celebrating a healthier Valentine’s Day with beautiful dishes and drinks that amps up the romance and a Velvet Beetroot Latte is just the thing to seal the deal. This Valentine’s Day, express love to bae with extra care and we can help you do that with this recipe of beautiful looking and health-promising Velvet Beetroot Latte.

As couples go out of their comfort zones with DIY jar of love or other personalized gifts, present a glass of health and love to your partner as you pour your heart out this romantic week. With Cupid on our side, we dug up a recipe of Velvet Beetroot Latte which not only looks too tempting to resist but is also packed with health benefits.

Ingredients for Beetroot Latte mix:

8 tbsp beetroot powder

1 tbsp cinnamon

2 tsp ginger powder

1/2 tsp vanilla bean powder

Pinch chilli powder

2 pinches sea salt

2 tbsp coconut sugar

For each serve:

1 tbsp Beetroot Latte Mix

1/2 c water

1/2 c plant-based milk almond, rice, oat, soy, and coconut will all work great here

Method:

Mix all ingredients in a glass jar. To serve, add 1 tbsp of the mix to a mug, 1/2 cup of boiling water and stir to combine, then top up with hot milk. Or if you’re pressed for time, make like you would a regular milky tea - ~3/4 c boiling water and rest cold milk straight from the fridge. Drink and enjoy! Dry mix will keep in a sealed jar in the cupboard for up to 6 months.

(Recipe: Buffy Ellen, Instagram/begoodorganics)

Benefits:

Packed with essential nutrients, beetroots are rich in calcium, iron, vitamins A and C, fiber, folate (vitamin B9), manganese and potassium. They not only help in improving blood flow but also lower the blood pressure and increase exercise or athletic performance.

Low in calories, beetroots are even considered by some to protect from signs of aging such as wrinkles. This superfood also aides in hair growth and prevent hair loss as well.

