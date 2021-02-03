Recipe: Say cheers to Kanji and boost your digestion this winter season

While studies hint that not all beautiful aesthetics of food or pretty looking meals are healthy, there is an exception with kanji as we fill it up in jars and place it in a sunny spot while the winters last. Also known as Indian Kombucha, Kanji is a fermented probiotic drink in a beautiful pink shade or purple colour which is refreshing with just the right amount of sour taste.

Not only does it look aesthetically pleasing but is also loaded with health benefits. Check out kanji’s 5 ingredients recipe here and say goodbye to digestion and gastric problems:

Ingredients:

4 carrots

2 beetroots

1 tablespoon mustard seeds

7 cups of water

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon freshly cracked black pepper

Method:

Slice the beetroot and carrots into thin strips, something like fries. Coarsely grind the mustard seeds and black pepper.

Add it to a pitcher along with the salt and water. Give it a stir and cover it with a muslin cloth or a plate. Do not put a tight lid on it.

Leave it in a sunny spot to ferment for 4 to 5 days. Make sure you stir it once every day. After 5 days, strain the fermented juice to a separate glass container.

Place it in the refrigerator for couple hours, before pouring yourself a glass. Enjoy.

(Recipe: Kankana, Instagram/playfulcooking)

Caution:

Make sure you cover the kanji jar while fermenting with a muslin cloth to avoid it from any kind of dust.Discard it if some kind of fungus formation is seen at any time on the top. Use clean spoons, cloth and containers while preparing the drink.

