Recipe: Say ‘yes’ to healthy snacking with Almond Nuttercup Baked Oats

Mention healthy eating or dishes and the first adjective that crosses the non-indulgent mind is “boring” but this Tuesday, let’s give health another chance with taste buds as we treat you to this mouthwatering recipe of Almond Nuttercup Baked Oats. If you ask us what is a warm and gooey snack that can paint Tuesday blues in healthy hues, we’ll picture Almond Nuttercup Baked Oats which are so filling and super easy to prepare that we wonder why didn’t we come across it before!

Ideal as a wholesome breakfast, Almond Nuttercup Baked Oats serve as a filling evening snack too and work wonders for those working for night shifts as oats are slow releasing carbs which give you energy gradually throughout the day. Hence, it is good for people of all age groups.

An added bonus of this recipe is the enormously satisfying melt filled in the center which makes us drool at the thought. Check out the recipe of Almond Nuttercup Baked Oats here:

Ingredients:

30g oat flour (blended oats)

1 scoop salted caramel soy protein isolate

1 tbsp milled flax seeds

1 tbsp cacao powder

1 tsp baking powder

1 mashed banana

120ml hazelnut milk

Method:

Mix everything, pour 3/4 into a ramekin and spoon in a little chocolate pot in the centre and cover with the remaining batter. Add toasted flaked almonds on top.

Oven bake for 25 mins at 180C/160C fan. Top with a almond nuttercup after baking. Enjoy!

(Recipe: Jenni, Instagram/practicewhatupeach)

Benefits:

Apart from being rich in antioxidants and being incredibly nutritious, oats can improve blood sugar control, can lower cholesterol levels and protect LDL Cholesterol from damage. Unlike wheat flour, oat flour doesn't contain any gluten instead, has more protein and fiber than regular flour.

Its soluble fiber - beta-glucan aids in digestion, keeps the stomach satiated, keeps hunger pangs at bay while keeping one full. Hence, it is a suitable flour for weight loss.

Milled flaxseeds too improve digestive health, lower blood pressure and bad cholesterol, may benefit people with diabetes and also reduce the risk of cancer. Bananas, whether mashed or otherwise, help lower the level of stress as they are rich in potassium which is an essential mineral needed to regulate water balance, acidity level and blood pressure.

As for the hazelnut milk, it too aids in improving blood sugar levels, reduce risk of cardiovascular disease and boost protection from cellular damage.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter