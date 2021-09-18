Recipe: These crepe stuffed mushrooms with guacamole are love at first sight

The best part about crepes is that we can stuff them with whatever we have lying around in the kitchen, sweet or savoury, along with a spoonful of cream cheese and a few mushrooms and to make the most of our Saturday, we decided save time and treat our tastebuds to a platter of them. Not all heroes were crepes and so, we are welcoming this weekend with a savory crepe filled with mushrooms, guacamole and a tangy tomato sauce that will surely liven up the sensory faculties to the hilt.

Looking like love at first sight, this crepe is packed with nutrition and health benefits. Check out its droolworthy recipe below and make healthy food look less boring.

Method for sautéed mushrooms:

Cut the mushrooms into thick slices. Stir fry them till they become golden brown. Add the garlic towards the end, so that it doesn’t burn.

You can either add fresh parsley or dill/chives/thyme leaves to the mushrooms.

Ingredients for guacamole:

2 large ripe avocados

fresh lime juice

1/4 cup chopped white onion

5 green chillies chopped

chopped fresh cilantro

salt to taste

3 crushed garlic

Method for making guacamole:

Scoop the avacado flesh in a large bowl. Mash the avocados with a fork to your desired consistency.

Add the remaining ingredients to the bowl. Taste and adjust the ingredients as needed. Guacamole tastes best chilled.

Ingredients for tangy tomato sauce:

6 tomatoes roughly chopped

2-3 tablespoons olive oil

3-4 sprigs of oregano

2-3 garlic cloves finely chopped

3/4 tbsp salt

Pinch of black pepper

Squeeze of lime

Method for making tangy tomato sauce:

Heat the olive oil, garlic and tomatoes. Cook until it starts to bubble, then turn the heat to low. De-sprig the oregano cover with a lid.

Add the salt and pepper 15 minutes before you turn the heat off, taste and adjust accordingly. Blend the mixture unevenly. Add the lime juice

Method for the crepes:

Mix turmeric, salt, green chilli paste in the chick pea based gluten free flour. Make the batter with water to get desired consistency.

Make thin crepes using very little oil. Assemble them as shown in the picture.

Savory crepe filled with mushrooms, guacemole and a tangy tomato sauce (Vindhya Karwa/vinsplate)

(Recipe: Vindhya Karwa, Instagram/vinsplate)

Benefits:

Mushrooms are rich in selenium antioxidant that help reduce the risk of heart disease and cancer by protecting the body from damaging free radicals that can cause such medical conditions. Apart from boosting your immune system, mushrooms protect one against damage from aging and even boost sleep with high levels of vitamin D, selenium and potassium.

Avocado is rich in anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids, a host of vitamins and minerals including magnesium, B-6 and folate. Adding avocados in your daily diet can help improve gut health as the dietary fibre and monounsaturated fat in them impacts the microbes in the gastrointestinal system.

Apart from making one feel full and reducing blood cholesterol concentration, avocados consumption reduced bile acids and increased short-chain fatty acids. It is an energy-dense and nutrient-dense nicely packaged fruit that contains potassium and fibre that are important for health.

A study at the University of Illinois College of Agriculture, consumer and environmental sciences had revealed that people who ate an avocado every day, as part of a meal, had a greater abundance of gut microbes that break down fibre and produce metabolites that support gut health. The daily consumers of avocado also had greater microbial diversity compared to people who did not receive the avocado meals.

